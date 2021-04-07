Email Turns 50 Years Old

PHOENIX, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and a top professional email hosting provider for small to medium-sized businesses and startups, this week honors email's rich and significant 50-year history as one of the most essential digital inventions of all time.

Namecheap 50% off sale Namecheap celebrates email's 50th anniversary

In 1971 graduate coder Raymond Tomlinson worked for ARPANET, a precursor to the Internet, on coding file transfer programs. As a side-hustle, he also worked on a way to send messages from one computer to another. With computers still in their infancy, his company's' superiors thought this idea was too "far out" when learning about his project, and they discouraged him from continuing. However, that did not stop Tomlinson, and 50 years later, 'electronic mail' is perhaps the most critical communication tool for humankind. Learn impressive stats and facts, and read all about the strange and wonderful 50-year history of email in Namecheap's latest blog .

Additionally, Namecheap observes email's historic milestone with a week of 50% discounts on all new Professional Business Email hosting packages. The sale kicks off on April 6 at midnight EDT and runs for seven days (ending at 11:59 PM on April 12). This offer is open to new and existing Namecheap customers. Renewals are not eligible. For more details, visit the official Professional Business Email page.

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 13 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

SOURCE Namecheap