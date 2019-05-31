Emanate Health President and CEO Rob Curry Recognized on Los Angeles Business Journal's Top Influencers List of 2019

COVINA, Calif., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emanate Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Rob Curry was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ) as one of the 500 most influential community and business leaders reshaping Los Angeles County in 2019. According to LABJ, this year's LA500 feature players that have their vision, energy and resourcefulness on full display as they bring about changes to Los Angeles that run from the subtle to the seismic. This is first time that an executive leader from Emanate Health has been included in the prestigious annual list of influencers.

"Since Rob Curry joined our organization in 2008, he has led a remarkable transformation of the health system that has attracted the best physicians and staff to serve our population of one million people in the San Gabriel Valley," said Gary Mathewson, chair of Emanate Health's board of directors. "Rob's recognition is an affirmation of the trust the board of directors had 11 years ago to have him lead us to positive change. Today, Emanate Health has evolved as the comprehensive source of complex health care and inspiration for our community."

Under Curry's leadership, the San Gabriel Valley-based health care system recently rebranded itself from Citrus Valley Health Partners to Emanate Health – a system that has approximately 1,000 physicians and 3,500 staff at 16 locations including hospitals, clinics, physician offices and a hospice and home care. Curry is currently leading a $100 million effort to expand and modernize its facilities and systems to enhance the overall patient care. As part of this effort, a $25 million capital campaign will kick off this year to fund an expansion of the emergency department at Queen of the Valley Hospital, which will replace the 24 beds with a 60-bed state-of-the-art facility as well as a 24-bed intensive care unit.

Curry joined the San Gabriel Valley-based health system after serving as chief executive officer and president of O'Connor Hospital in San Jose, Calif. He has been an influencer in various capacities that include executive positions with hospital systems in Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Curry is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and has been involved with several philanthropic organizations including the American Heart Association, United Way, YMCA and Rotary International. Curry holds a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's in public health administration, both from the University of Pittsburgh.

Emanate Health, www.emanatehealth.org, is the largest private nonprofit health care provider serving the one million residents of the San Gabriel Valley in California, with approximately 1,000 physicians on the medical staff and more than 3,500 employees. The system provides specialized care in Behavioral Health, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Emergency, Neuroscience and Stroke, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Women's Health. Its family of hospitals and hospice include Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian in Glendora, Emanate Health Inter-Community in Covina, and Emanate Health Queen of the Valley in West Covina, Emanate Health Hospice and Emanate Health Home Care in West Covina, as well as other clinics throughout the region. Year after year the health care system has been voted "Best Hospital" and "Best Place to Work" with providers consistently ranked among "Top Doctors" in Los Angeles County.

