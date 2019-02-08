Emanate Partners with Vampr to Foster Global Musical Collaboration

Emanate will help Vampr users protect the value of their work and monetize their projects through the Smart Collaboration -- blockchain-based smart contracts designed for musicians that will add transparency and trust, protecting musicians and radically shortening the time it traditionally takes to get paid when music is used or played. Emanate will offer Vampr users a one-click, sign-up solution getting the direct benefits of Emanate's collaboration technology engine.

"Smart Collaborations are plain-language base agreements that allow musicians all over the world who don't know each other to work together, with transparency and trust on all sides," Sean Gardner, CEO of Blockchain Music (Emanate) said. "Vampr has already helped create nearly 4 million connections within the music industry. Working with Vampr, we can offer those artists a new way of sharing and monetizing their work, while ensuring that all artists will be paid fairly for their work."

Emanate smart collaborations will enable artists to quickly exchange files, projects and simple contracts to protect themselves in their day-to-day collaboration workflow. In the commercial release, smart-collaborations with be seamlessly integrated with various aspects of the Emanate platform and this forms the fundamental basis of the Audio Exchange Protocol.

"The support for Vampr from our industry colleagues has been incredibly encouraging, but what's been most gratifying is this sprawling creative universe we've watched spring up between hundreds of thousands of users, making new music and forging new projects that might otherwise never have happened," founder Josh Simons, co-founder, and CEO of Vampr said. "We can't wait to see them begin to monetize these collaborations with Emanate."

Emanate is utilizing the new EOS.IO decentralized technology to create an ecosystem that will significantly improve music industry inefficiencies, creating more opportunities for artists to turn their dreams into reality.

"EOSIO is an ideal foundation for applications like Emanate," says Serg Metelin, Head of Developer Relations at Block.one, the creators of EOSIO. "The fast transaction speed and scalability of EOSIO enable Emanate to create a platform where different parties in the music industry can share and contribute directly."

