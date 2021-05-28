$eMax Is the #1 Trending Crypto Across All Exchanges Worldwide

eMax is currently trending as #1 on Dextools and CoinMarketCap within the same day.

EthereumMax has recently gained major credibility and support after their 'hard fork' completed. This upgrade allows them to expand their development team, introduce controlled burn (deflationary technology), adding compatibility features to accept mainstream payment options and various API integrations, improve layers of security and more!

eMax made a brilliant move while informing the public about a scheduled 'hard fork' on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 12:30AM EDT time. This hard fork was intended to upgrade their technology support and expand the token's usage and exponential growth.

What is a "Hard Fork"?

A fork in a blockchain can occur in any crypto-technology platform. A hard fork is when there's been a change in or a diversion to the protocol and the nodes of the newest version of a blockchain no longer accept the older version(s) of the blockchain; which creates a permanent divergence from the previous version of the blockchain. This change is designed to be automatic on the backend and no action is required by current holders. For more information please visit https://www.ethereummax.org/news/

The Airdrop process from the old eMax contract into the new contract ID is now complete as of May 27, 2021.

The New eMax Contract ID is:

0x15874d65e649880c2614e7a480cb7c9A55787FF6

Both the new and old eMax tokens will appear in your wallet. However, the eMax team no longer supports the old contract ID as it will be delisted publicly in the coming days.

For more Information please visit:

www.ethereummax.org/

