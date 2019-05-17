eMazzanti Shares Essential Website Design Tips for Business

"Every business needs a good website," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Good design is often neglected. So, pursuing the opportunity to stand out with a carefully designed website remains an effective business growth strategy."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Visuals for the Win: Essential Website Design Tips."

"R.H. Macy changed storefronts forever in 1874 when he gave New York City the country's first magical Christmas windows. Macy understood the power of visuals to draw attention, attract customers and drive sales. Likewise, for modern businesses, an effective website design uses visual appeal to help visitors find the information they need and perform the actions you want."

White Space is Your Friend

"As human beings, we crave space. We need space to think, space to stretch. Similarly, the most effective website designs employ low visual complexity. Too many images and words crowding the page make it difficult for visitors to focus. They tire quickly in their search for answers, and clutter distracts them from the calls to action you hope they will take."

Color with a Purpose

"Color can improve usability, add structure and communicate both mood and brand. At the most basic, choose text and background colors that complement each other and that contrast enough to aid readability. Standout colors can highlight action buttons, and consistent use of color can guide the user along the path to information."

More essential website design tips >>

Invest in Thoughtful Website Design

Your website is the gateway to your organization and an essential piece of your marketing strategy. It is essential to invest the time and resources to achieve a website design that promotes user engagement and conversion. Visual elements such as white space, effective images and deliberate use of color can take your website and your business to the next level.

eMazzanti has an award-winning digital marketing and website design team ready to help you develop an exceptional website that works. Tap into our expertise and experience the possibilities.

Related resource information:

3 Proven Tips to Increase Website Traffic

Increase Website User Engagement with These 4 Design Tips

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 3X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies

Related Links

http://www.emazzanti.net

