eMazzanti Technologies Ranked First in Retail Technology on ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs List

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a New York City area retail IT consultant and managed services provider (MSP), has been named to After Nines Inc.'s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list for 2020. The company is the top ranked end-to-end retail technology solution provider honored and ranked 28th of all vertical market MSPs.

The annual list and research identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers in retail, healthcare, legal, government, manufacturing, and additional vertical markets. The MSP rankings are based on ChannelE2E's Q4 2019 and January 2020 readership survey and ChannelE2E's vertical market industry coverage.

First in Retail Technology

With merchant services, POS and mobile POS systems, retail technology infrastructure and support, eMazzanti offers a complete retail POS package available from a single vendor. With offerings that include PCI compliance verification, network management, in-store secure Wi-Fi and secure email, as well as cloud productivity solutions, eMazzanti specializes in the retail sector.

"eMazzanti is an end-to-end retail technology solution provider," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Merchants have just one call to make for assistance with their POS, payment processing, wireless, or network technology."

eMazzanti delivers a comprehensive lineup of retail payment technology, merchant services, POS infrastructure, and network security backed by proactive 24/7 monitoring and hyper-responsive technical support.

Have you read?

Update Retail Privacy Practices with New York SHIELD Act

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced retail and payment technology, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

About After Nines Inc. and ChannelE2E

After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert. ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies

Related Links

http://www.emazzanti.net

