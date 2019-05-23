eMazzanti to Present Revenue-Enhancing Technology at International Franchise Expo

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area small business IT managed services provider (MSP), today announced that representatives of the firm will meet with entrepreneurs and future business owners at the New York International Franchise Expo. The three-day event is scheduled for May 30 to June 1 at the Javits Center, 11th Avenue and 37th Street in New York City.

Business owners and franchisees pursuing revenue and productivity-enhancing small business technology should meet with eMazzanti Technologies small business technology experts during exhibit hours in booth 372. Or, they can call Carl Mazzanti at 201-360-4410 to arrange a meeting.

eMazzanti's retail and small business technology experts will be available throughout the show to answer questions and assess technology needs. Exhibit hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Thursday, May 30 and Friday, May 31, and 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Expansive International Franchise Expo

The International Franchise Expo (IFE®) is the premier annual event for the franchise industry with a wide variety of franchise opportunities on display. IFE® also offers the industry's most comprehensive conference and educational program to gain the ins and outs and behind the scenes information needed for success from the start.

IFE attendees come to learn how to own their own franchise and be their own boss. At the show, they meet with proven franchise brands at every investment level from every industry starting under $10,000. Those looking to invest in a franchise or franchise their existing business will also find multiple educational seminars on relevant topics.

The expansive show brings together thousands of entrepreneurs and future business owners with over 400 proven franchise opportunities, business services, and technology providers such as eMazzanti. It's billed as the largest franchise expo in the country.

Small Business Technology Experts

eMazzanti Technologies brings 18 years of hands-on experience helping small businesses survive difficult challenges and prosper during good times and bad. The company's productivity-enhancing small business cloud solutions, retail technology and defense-in-depth cyber-security offerings, available for a monthly fee, are tailored to the needs of small and mid-size businesses. Call 1-866-362-9926 today to learn more.

