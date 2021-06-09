Embark on a Journey of a Lifetime with the Four Seasons Safari and Islands Collection, Africa

Combining the Safari Lodge in Serengeti, with the pool villa resorts in Mauritius, Seychelles and Seychelles at Desroches Island, and the luxurious hillside retreat in Johannesburg, the Four Seasons Safari and Islands Collection, Africa enables travellers to enjoy the very best of the region through customised journeys with the opportunity to redeem up to a USD 1,300 credit throughout a stay.

Unforgettable Experiences

From family celebrations to dream honeymoons, the breadth of experiences available across the region invites combination stays across multiple properties. From an adrenaline-filled Serengeti safari followed by a relaxing beach resort or a discovery of culture, dining and arts in Johannesburg, to an activity-filled island escape of surfing in Seychelles and oceanfront golf at Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita, the fully customizable combinations cater to all ages.

Toast to family reunions sipping sundowners at the iconic Lighthouse Bar at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island after a day getting to know the island's giant Aldabra tortoises, or enjoy barefoot lunches on the exclusive Four Seasons beach in Mauritius, a short boat-ride from the Resort. Witness the incredible wildlife of the Serengeti during a stay at Four Seasons Safari Lodge in Tanzania, where each day is filled with bucket list adventures. At Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg, local guides can unearth the rich history of the city, specializing in everything from food to photography, archaeology to shopping, while at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles, celebrate earthly beauty at Le Syel Spa, located at the uppermost point of the Resort and with panoramic views across Petite Anse bay.

Private Aviation Across the Region with ExecuJet

To facilitate seamless connections across the region, the Four Seasons Safari and Islands Collection, Africa has collaborated with luxury private jet charter provider, ExecuJet. Removing the need for international connections or overnight layovers, private jet travel in the region provides both speed and comfort in a controlled environment, to allow for the maximum amount of time soaking in the destinations themselves.

In support of the Four Seasons Safari and Islands Collection, Africa launch, guests booking a private jet itinerary with ExecuJet between any of the properties (aside from the two Seychelles resorts) will benefit from a USD 2,000 flight credit for all bookings made by November, 2021, for travel by March 31, 2022.

A Tailor-made African Adventure: The Safari and Islands Collection Offer

When booking to stay at multiple properties in the Collection on the same trip (does not apply for stays in both Seychelles Resorts only), guests will benefit from:

A USD 300 credit per property in Mauritius , Seychelles or Serengeti for stays of three nights or more.

credit per property in , or Serengeti for stays of three nights or more. A USD 100 credit when staying at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg.

credit when staying at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg. Complimentary, round trip airport transfers at each destination.

A complimentary upgrade to the next room category in each property, based on availability.

Complimentary early check in and late check out in each property, based on availability.

In conjunction with the above, if booking a Private Residence Villa or the Presidential Suite in Seychelles or Mauritius, a free-standing Villa in Serengeti or the Royal or Presidential Suite in Johannesburg, guests will receive:

Private consultations with the Executive Chef and Spa Director in each property to customize a personal culinary and wellness programme.

An exclusive private dining experience at each property.

A dedicated Residence Host or Private Butler to assist with every aspect of your stay.

Unlimited, complimentary game drives at Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti for the duration of the Villa stay.

A Commitment to Community and Conservation

A close connection to the destination is central to each of the Four Seasons Safari and Islands Collection, Africa properties and during a stay, guests have every opportunity to directly support local projects and learn more about the programmes in place. Ranging from wildlife conservation to energy saving, minimizing plastics and recycling, all properties have structured sustainability initiatives in place and a commitment to their surrounding communities through funding of local schools, orphanages and safe houses.

As always, Lead With Care, Four Seasons enhanced global health and safety program is in place at all properties, so that guests feel comfortable and confident that their wellbeing is a top priority. For more information on Lead With Care click here.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 119 hotels and resorts, and 44 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Matthew Levison

[email protected]

646-274-3631

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Related Links

https://www.fourseasons.com

