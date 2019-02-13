Embark On An All-New Adventure To Re-Build A Broken World In DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 For The PlayStation®4 System

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 introduces online multiplayer for the first time, allowing up to four friends to play together and create something truly magnificent. It also features a plethora of new gameplay enhancements, including the ability for players to:

Construct bigger structures with more variety and options than before,

Travel faster by soaring, swimming and dashing through the expansive world,

Inspire villagers to help out alongside them,

Create their own farms and raise a multitude of crops,

Divert flowing water to create your own rivers, waterfalls, and swimming holes,

First-person mode and more.

View two versions of the DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 Opening Movie at:

https://youtu.be/6oHKmGIJ_t8

https://youtu.be/chtptNT33wQ

A long-form gameplay video is also available at: https://youtu.be/LIDqrb4YzVg.

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 will arrive on the PlayStation®4 system on July 12, 2019 for $59.99. This title is not yet rated. Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings.

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 Story

The evil Children of Hargon are determined to eradicate all creators and have outlawed the building, cooking, and creation of all things. In an attempt to spread their destructive dogma, the calamitous cult captures the builders of the world. All hope seems to be lost until you, a young apprentice builder, manage to escape from the clutches of evil.

After washing up on the shores of the deserted Isle of Awakening, you encounter the spirited Malroth, a mysterious youth with no memory of his past. With the help of your fearless new friend, you embark on a grand adventure to gather the skills required to become a full-fledged builder, but the road you build is paved with peril. Only you can defeat the Children of Hargon, uncover the secrets of Malroth's past, and unravel the riddles of this mysterious land.

Related Links:

Official Homepage: https://dqbuilders2.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DragonQuest/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dragonquest

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 142 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 76 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 67 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com/.

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS © 2016-2019 ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX All Rights Reserved.

CHOCOBO, DRAGON QUEST, DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS, the DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS logo, CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, EIDOS, EIDOS MONTREAL, FINAL FANTASY, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, SPACE INVADERS, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo Co., Ltd. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Square Enix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.square-enix.com

