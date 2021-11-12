Embassy Global Earns Women's Business Enterprise National Council Certification

HAMBURG, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of its company president, Molly Bakewell Chamberlin, the Hamburg, New York, USA-based Embassy Global, LLC, a worldwide strategic technical marketing, PR, and business development consultancy serving the high-tech components manufacturing and engineering sectors, today announced that the company has successfully earned its Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certification from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

The 100% woman-owned and Hamburg, New York, USA-based Embassy Global is now WBENC Certified.

Valid for one year, and with opportunity for subsequent annual renewals, WBENC certification is considered a gold standard among U.S. women-owned businesses. More than 1000 U.S. corporations, representing some of America's most prestigious brands, as well as many U.S. states, cities, and other entities, formally recognize WBENC certification. To achieve successful certification, Embassy Global underwent a meticulous, voluntary 90-day evaluation process, as facilitated by WBENC regional certifying partner, Women's Business Enterprise Council Metro NY. The process, which included extensive reviews of business history, brands, operating documents, officer qualifications, financials, and growth plans, concluded with the successful verification that Embassy Global was at least 51% female owned, operated, and controlled. Beyond these reviews, and as a necessary final step, Embassy Global president Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin successfully completed an in-depth WBENC Committee screening interview and virtual site visit.

Since 2008, Embassy Global has successfully helped more than 200 high-tech component brands to derive consistent annual sales growth from its promotional and export activities. It has done so, most notably, via the applications of its own recognized methods, strategies, and in-depth industry experience. Today, the firm remains one of the first and only known 100% woman-led, all-virtual strategic technical marketing, PR, and business development firms of its kind in the world. As a result, Embassy Global has been consistently recognized among industry peers for its consistent achievements of successful Client outcomes, and particularly within the Electronic Components; Sensors, Testing and Instrumentation; Photonics and Optoelectronics; Industrial Automation; Motion Control; High-Tech Manufacturing; and Science & Technology Commercialization sectors.

Notes Ms. Bakewell Chamberlin, "Embassy Global is grateful to WBENC Metro NY for facilitating this opportunity for us to become formally WBENC certified. Since our founding, we have always been a 100% woman-owned, led and operated small business. We have also always been based in Western New York and have supported a global Client base. As a now-WBENC certified business, Embassy Global looks forward to continuing to do our absolute best work for our valued Clients, just as we have always done, while reaffirming our support for vital industry supply chain diversity and inclusion initiatives."

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the U.S. leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of women-owned and operated businesses. More than 17,000 certified WBE's, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members are part of the WBENC. By including the products and services of WBENC certified businesses such as Embassy Global within their own supply chains, U.S. corporations and government agencies can help to demonstrate their own commitments to the continued development of vital in-house diversity and inclusion programs. To learn more about Embassy Global, visit www.embassyglobalpr.com. To learn more about the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, visit www.wbenc.org.

Media Contact

Maureen K. (Molly) Bakewell Chamberlin

+1.716.646.0927

[email protected]

SOURCE Embassy Global, LLC