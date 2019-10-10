Embassy of Monaco Shines a 'Spotlight in Seattle' for Its Annual Consular Meeting

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Principality of Monaco's US- and Canada-based consular community will convene in Seattle and nearby Woodinville, WA, for their annual conference over the Columbus Day holiday weekend.

Monaco's ambassador to the United States and Canada, Her Excellency Maguy Maccario Doyle, will chair the gathering at Willows Lodge in Woodinville and oversee the four-day program of high-profile events which includes a private visit to the boathouse/studio of acclaimed Washington artist, Dale Chihuly, VIP receptions and dinners at the renowned, award-winning Château Lill and at Bellevue's Ascend restaurant, a tour of the Bullitt Center ("the greenest commercial building in the world"), and a visit, led by senior faculty, of the highly respected College of the Environment at the University of Washington.

Monaco's consul general in New York and honorary consuls and vice consuls for the principality from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, San Francisco, and Vancouver will attend, and guest speakers will include:

"It was a unanimous choice to hold our conference in Washington State, due in no small part to the warmth and hospitality of the locals. We wanted to learn more about the wonderful "green" initiatives and programs supported by the University of Washington and the Bullitt Center and Foundation which align with the conservation goals and mission of His Serene Highness Prince Albert and his Foundation for the environment, and the Princely Government's policies on sustainability and protection of our ocean. Our Sovereign is known as the "Green Prince" and it made sense for us to meet this year in the "Evergreen State," said Ambassador Maccario Doyle.

"Of course, our consuls were also eager to sample the fine wines and unique local cuisine offerings from the Pacific Northwest!"

