EmBeba Launches Rescue Balm, a Clean, Multipurpose Formula to Protect and Soothe Skin

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent family skincare company EmBeba (www.embeba.com) has announced the launch of Rescue Balm , a clean, "all over" formula designed to soothe and protect skin from common skin issues, as well as harsh weather conditions. The potent Rescue Balm leverages the formulation of EmBeba's award-winning children's balm to combat dryness, rashes and more for older children and adults, replacing balms, ointments and salves with a single catch-all product.

EmBeba's Rescue Balm can be used as a moisturizer for dry skin or chapped lips and noses, as a balm to soothe rashes or skin irritation, or even as a protectant against harsh weather conditions from things like skiing or running outside in winter. The formula is packed with a powerful blend of natural, multifunctional ingredients to help solve numerous skin issues.

"We are thrilled to launch Rescue Balm, the adult version of our award-winning children's balm," said Thai-Anh Hoang, founder of EmBeba. "We received an outpouring of positive feedback on our first product and many parents reported they were using the balm to help with their own skincare issues, so we knew we had to create a product just for them. Rescue Balm uses the same clean, effective ingredients, but with a more highly concentrated formula for added strength and in a size that's perfect for a bag or pocket."

EmBeba uses only limited ingredients in its products and ensures full ingredient transparency. Products comply with EU standards and Whole Foods' premium body care ingredient standards, along with FDA regulations. EmBeba products undergo microbial testing, dermatologist and pediatrician testing, allergy and sensitive skin (HRIPT) tests, heavy metal and pesticide residue testing.

EmBeba's Rescue Balm ($11.99) is now available for purchase at www.embeba.com and on Amazon. Ingredients include beeswax, calendula, arnica flower, rosemary, peppermint, olive oil, eucalyptus, and other natural ingredients.

For more information, visit www.embeba.com . Product samples are available by emailing [email protected] .

