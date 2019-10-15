Embed Is First-to-Market with the Mobile Wallet: Delivering the Next Generation in Cashless Payments for the FEC Industry

This development and offer make Embed the only non-banking finance-payment or loyalty-card business and brand card that sits in the mobile wallet. "We are very excited to be the first and only FEC cashless business solution to offer the Mobile Wallet," said Renee Welsh, CEO, Embed. "This breakthrough enables any business currently using the Embed TOOLKIT system (Kiosk, game cards, smartTOUCH readers and range of business solutions) to simply add the Mobile Wallet (Mobile Portal) module to their existing business solution and offering it to their customers."

"Our 'customer first' approach focuses on solutions that enable the optimum guest experience and it's the driver behind our ongoing development efforts. We know consumers don't want to use cash, or fumble with tokens, they pervasively use their Mobile Wallet to pay for everything (millennials being the largest demographic and growing uptake across all demographics) because it guarantees convenience, speed, and security. Working on a new product module for our existing TOOLKIT system that enables existing Embed customers to offer their guests the ability to register the game card in the operator's Mobile Portal (part of the Embed solution) and the option to add the game card to their mobile wallet is a win-win for the operator and their guests." said Renee.

This has been this year's top-secret development project. First, Embed worked with an FEC giant on the Mobile Wallet with their internal and external development teams, as well as Google and Apple to gain compliance approval for Embed's smartTOUCH readers. "This significant breakthrough is a result of a collaborative effort with our partners and customers (the Operators, Apple and Google). We listen and work very closely with our clients, drawing inspiration from other industries, monitoring technological advancement and closely research consumer behaviour to deliver this end-result, and ultimately enabling business owners to increase profitability," said Andy Welsh, CTO, Embed.

Why Go Cashless in the Mobile Wallet?

Having Everything at Your Fingertips

Customer retention and loyalty strategies are an integral part of a business's success plan. Embed's Mobile Wallet, part of Mobile Portal module, is simple and convenient for guests to use (not an application download; completely cloud-based), operators can bundle offers, drive repeat visits and improve customer loyalty.

Tap. Repeat. Reload.

Guests have very little patience for standing in line, wasting time. The immediacy of reloading the virtual game card equals greater revenue, less manpower, less hardware costs, and greater profit. Guests don't have to stand in line at the kiosk, cashier, or balance-check machine, they can increase spend and reduce dwell time by simply topping-up without leaving the game. In fact, they can reload their virtual game card anytime, anywhere.

Security that Equals Peace of Mind

Game card related information is protected by advanced security and encrypted mobile technology, so no more lost game cards for the guest and no risk to the operators.

The Embed Mobile Wallet (via Mobile Portal) Works As Follows:

Purchase and register the physical game card in the Mobile Portal (this can be done at the Kiosk or online URL via mobile). Mobile Portal shows a virtual card featuring Card Balance Check and Ticket Balance Option to add the virtual card to the Mobile Wallet. Start game play. Fun is a simple tap away. Redeem PRIZES from the Mobile Wallet. Customers can do a quick reload of their gamecards any time and anywhere, without leaving the game.

The Embed team will be demo-ing the Mobile Wallet at Booth #1336, IAAPA Expo 2019 November 19-22 in Orlando, FL and schedule a demo here.

About Embed:

Embed is the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries. Designed to deliver a superior guest experience, the platform is a complete integrated cashless solution for business owners to maximise revenue and operational efficiency while reducing costs.

With Embed's platform, a business (single or multi-location) has real-time visibility and control across its entire operation: from guest party-planning and bookings via mobile to integrated point-of-sales, including bundles and upsell packages, a full range of games management, real-time prize inventory, game card kiosks and so much more. All integrated and accessible via mobile.

With over 1,000 customers and more than 3,000 installations around the world, Embed is equipped and ready to empower Family Entertainment (FEC) businesses with direct sales, services and support anytime, anywhere.

For more information, please visit www.embedcard.com

