Embed Unveils a New Brand & Marketing Strategy at IAAPA EXPO 2019 On November 19-22 in Orlando

The brand renewal work started in Q1 2019, when Sara Paz joined Helix Leisure, from hyper-competitive high-tech industries and top-10 brands. "I joined Helix Leisure because it is an extraordinary company with talented and passionate people, who've been in the industry (the Business of Fun) for years, working for the greater good: delivering business technology solutions that not only empower business owners (Operators) to take their business to a new level, but enhance and elevate the overall guest experience. It is clear that the industry is on the cusp of tremendous transformation driven by the combination of technology and creativity, and I want to be part of it, Transforming the Business of Fun."

Tasked with architecting the overall marketing function at Embed, Paz led the redefining and rejuvenation of every single internal and external touchpoint, from the Embed and Booking Boss brand logos to elevating the designs of all marketing assets, messaging, website designs, marketing channels, media, and an organizational restructure. All of these elements will come together at the IAPPA EXPO in November in a visually striking new chapter for the company. Attendees of the show can expect to see the refreshed look of Embed, plus new cutting-edge gamecards and a full range of wearables (RF Media).

Taking the Embed brand one level up is the newly-designed double-story booth, where visitors can get one-on-one demos with Embed Champions, a bird's eye view of the show while enjoying daily happy hour gatherings at Embed's very own "CHEERS!" bar from 1-5pm daily. Embed will also host the very first exclusive night race party at Andretti's Indoor Karting and Games, a long time Embed customer and partner.

Embed's marketing renewal strategy signals an exciting new chapter for the company and the industry. Centered around the aim to deliver a superior guest experience. "By focusing on offering business solutions that enable every touch point of the consumer journey, it drives immediacy to the immersive experience, which is everything to the guest. Our business solutions enable operators to meet the needs and expectations of their guests, while getting crystal clear visibility of every aspect of their business and how it's performing, so they can modify and tweak their offering (various bundles and price-points by hour, day, and week) to maximise consumer spend while optimising operational efficiency. When our customers thrive, we thrive," says Renee Welsh, CEO, Embed.

About Embed :

Embed is the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment and leisure industries. Designed to deliver a superior guest experience, the platform is a complete integrated cashless solution for business owners to maximise revenue and operational efficiency while reducing costs.

With Embed's platform, a business (single or multi-location) has real-time visibility and control across the entire operation: from guest party-planning and bookings via mobile to integrated point-of-sales, including bundles and upsell packages, a full range of games management, real-time prize inventory, game card kiosks and so much more. All integrated and accessible via mobile.

With over 1,000 customers and more than 3,000 installations around the world, Embed is equipped and ready to empower FEC businesses with direct sales, services and support anytime, anywhere.

For more information, please visit www.embedcard.com

