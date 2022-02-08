Embedded Hypervisor Market to Advance at CAGR of 6.7%; Massive Adoption of Cloud Services Spurring Sales, Notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embedded hypervisors have played a key role in cementing data security across enterprises in the aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, BFSI, IT & telecom, and healthcare industries. Rapidly increasing adoption of modern hypervisors to support industry initiatives pertaining to adoption of artificial intelligence methods for their products is opening lucrative avenues. The global valuation of the embedded hypervisor market is projected to rise at CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2031, and reach US$ 4.8 Bn by 2031.

Penetration of IoT and cloud computing services is underpinning the revenue prospects in the sales of embedded hypervisors. Enterprises are looking for advanced virtualization technologies. Manufacturers and vendors have reaped lucrative gains from ground-based military applications, notes an elaborate market intelligence study on embedded hypervisor.

The growing array of real-time hypervisors for embedded systems has opened promising frontiers and is driving innovation, assert the authors of the embedded hypervisor market study by TMR.

Key Findings of Embedded Hypervisor Market Study

Enormous Uptake in Automotive Propel Product Sales, Safety Key Aspect: The relentless need for improving the safety and security of automotive is a key driver for advanced hypervisors. Of note, the adoption of advance driver assistance system (ADAS) and V2I and V2V communication platforms for commercial vehicles has been providing massive revenue gains. Rebound in demand for automobile industry has been boosting the market prospects. Advancements in automotive technologies meet the emerging safety requirements, especially in trucks and cars, thus boosting the sales.

Rising Demand for Cloud Services to Spur Application of Embedded Hypervisor: The increasing popularity of hybrid cloud services over the past few decades has bolstered the prospects of the embedded hypervisor market. Organizations in various industries are spending sizably in virtualization technologies. Storage virtualization in the BFSI, IT & telecom, and industrial is expected to bolster the sales revenues in the embedded hypervisor market. The increasing trend of desktop virtualization is a case in point.

Embedded Hypervisor Market: Key Drivers

Emerging security threats in various nations has spurred the need for securing real-time communication for military and defense sector. Subsequently, embedded hypervisors are proving to be promising for optimized virtualization for embedded computing in military applications.

The pressing need for layered security approach to systems in the aerospace industry and the BFSI sector is a key driver of the embedded hypervisor market.

Strides in Internet-of-things (IoT) framework has bolstered the uptake of products, notes the analysts of the embedded hypervisor market.

Embedded Hypervisor Market: Key Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global embedded hypervisor market in 2020. Steady demand for advanced embedded security solutions has spurred the adoption of embedded hypervisors. Rapidly evolving cybersecurity in the region notably in the U.S. due to vast spending on defense sector is propelling the revenue growth.

held a major share of the global embedded hypervisor market in 2020. Steady demand for advanced embedded security solutions has spurred the adoption of embedded hypervisors. Rapidly evolving cybersecurity in the region notably in the U.S. due to vast spending on defense sector is propelling the revenue growth. The Asia Pacific embedded hypervisor market is estimated to expand at a promising growth rate in the next few years. Penetration of cloud computing and IoT for industrial automation has accelerated the growth prospects over the last few years.

Embedded Hypervisor Market: Key Players

The TMR study on the embedded hypervisor market provides a detailed scrutiny of the key financials of prominent companies, their growth strategies, recent product launches, and assesses the impacts of these on current and emerging avenues. Key market players include Citrix Systems, Inc., VMware, Inc., Siemens, Lynx Software Technologies, Inc., BlackBerry Limited, and Thales Group.

Global Embedded Hypervisor Market: Segmentation

Embedded Hypervisor Market, by Component

Software

Services

Embedded Hypervisor Market, by Type

Bare Metal (Type 1)

Hosted (Type 2)

Embedded Hypervisor Market, by Technology

Desktop Virtualization

Server Virtualization

Data Center Virtualization

Embedded Hypervisor Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Embedded Hypervisor Market, by Application

Android & iOS Device

Laptop

5G

SCADA

Connected Vehicle

Robotics

IoT

Others

Embedded Hypervisor Market, by End-use

Aerospace

Defense

Cyber Security



Warfare



Advanced Persistent Threat (APTs)



Others

Automotive

Industrial

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Embedded Hypervisor Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

