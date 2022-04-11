Embedded Lending Market in Asia Pacific - Business and Investment Opportunities: A US $99,842.6 Million Market by 2029 with CAGR of 26% Forecast During 2022-2029

DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Embedded Lending Business and Investment Opportunities - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q4 2021 Embedded Finance Survey, Embedded Lending industry in the region is expected to grow by 39.2% on annual basis to reach US$27,284.1 million in 2022.

The embedded lending industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.2% during 2022-2029. The embedded lending revenues in the region will increase from US$27,284.1 million in 2022 to reach US$99,842.6 million by 2029.

The Asia Pacific is home to the leading embedded lending providers in the world. The region has been and continues to be a hotspot for some of the most advanced FinTech markets globally.

is home to the leading embedded lending providers in the world. The region has been and continues to be a hotspot for some of the most advanced FinTech markets globally. Furthermore, the growing number of technological advancements by FinTechs has made the Asia Pacific region a world leader in fintech innovations.

region a world leader in fintech innovations. Countries such as Australia , India , China , Singapore , Indonesia , and Malaysia recorded strong demand growth for embedded lending options in the previous four to eight quarters. The presence of a large young population in the region is primarily driving the demand and market growth.

, , , , , and recorded strong demand growth for embedded lending options in the previous four to eight quarters. The presence of a large young population in the region is primarily driving the demand and market growth. The Chinese embedded lending market has emerged as the most dominant market in Asia-Pacific . The massive growth in e-commerce sales and the continuously growing popularity of embedded lending options are crucial factors for attracting investments in the country. Additionally, with the growing efforts of the Chinese government to push the online credit market, colossal growth is anticipated in the country. The publisher expects that the increased market attractiveness of online credit is likely to attract global companies in the Chinese embedded lending market in the next four to six quarters.

. The massive growth in e-commerce sales and the continuously growing popularity of embedded lending options are crucial factors for attracting investments in the country. Additionally, with the growing efforts of the Chinese government to push the online credit market, colossal growth is anticipated in the country. The publisher expects that the increased market attractiveness of online credit is likely to attract global companies in the Chinese embedded lending market in the next four to six quarters. India is another country, where the embedded lending market is anticipated to witness an explosive growth. The higher purchasing power offered by embedded lending in coronavirus pandemic times is driving the sector's growth. However, the simplicity and ease of accessing credit are the primary driving factors behind the rise of the embedded lending market in India .

is another country, where the embedded lending market is anticipated to witness an explosive growth. The higher purchasing power offered by embedded lending in coronavirus pandemic times is driving the sector's growth. However, the simplicity and ease of accessing credit are the primary driving factors behind the rise of the embedded lending market in . The publisher expects that with the rising demand for embedded lending, the region is likely to attract more investment in the short to medium-term perspective.

BNPL providers are combining their expertise to expand their footprint in the Malaysian market



The retail sector is under immense stress due to the extension of movement control order (MCO) in Malaysia. To alleviate these stress levels and drive recovery back in the retail sector, BNPL providers are joining forces in the country. For instance,

In July 2021 , Indian financing and last-mile retail transaction technology provider Pine Labs and Singapore -based BNPL provider Atome entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership is expected to accelerate Malaysian's BNPL acceptance and last-mile retail transaction technology.

, Indian financing and last-mile retail transaction technology provider Pine Labs and -based BNPL provider Atome entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership is expected to accelerate Malaysian's BNPL acceptance and last-mile retail transaction technology. Moreover, with this strategic partnership with Atome, Pine Labs has opened its BNPL service to newer categories.

On the other hand, through a partnership with Pine Labs, Atome is focusing on enabling a smoother, quicker, and more seamless payment experience for Malaysian consumers across thousands of Point-of-sale checkouts in the country.

Scope

This report provides regional insights, along with an in-depth data centric analysis of the Embedded Lending industry in the Asia Pacific, covering 50+ KPIs for each region and country (250+ charts and 190+ tables in all). Below is a summary of key market segments:



Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Region and countries included in this report are:

Asia Pacific

Australia

Bangladesh

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Philippines

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9g4601

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets