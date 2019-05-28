Embedded Vision Alliance Announces 2019 Vision Tank Winners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Embedded Vision Alliance® today announced the two winners of the 2019 Vision Tank competition at the Embedded Vision Summit. The annual start-up competition, which showcases the best new ventures using visual AI and computer vision in their products, invited five finalist companies to pitch their company and product to judges in front of the Summit audience.

JUDGES' AWARD: Strayos

Strayos is a 3D visual AI platform using drone images to reduce cost and improve efficiency in job sites. Its software helps mining and quarry operators optimize the placement of drill holes and quantities of explosives, and improve site productivity and safety by providing highly accurate survey data analytics. https://www.strayos.com/

AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD: BlinkAI

BlinkAI Technologies utilizes machine learning to enhance sensor performance, extending the range of what cameras can see and detect in the real world. Building upon proprietary deep learning techniques, the company has developed robust low-light video inference deployed on efficient low-power devices for camera-embedded systems. https://www.blink.ai/

"We are pleased to recognize and congratulate Strayos and BlinkAI for their achievements," said Jeff Bier, Founder of the Embedded Vision Alliance and General Chairman of the Embedded Vision Summit. "This year, we had a record 49 startup company contenders enter the Vision Tank competition, which reflects the growing pace of innovation fueled by visual AI, deep learning and computer vision. Strayos and BlinkAI clearly stood out for their technical innovation, as well as excellence in their business plans, teams and market potential."

The winner of the Vision Tank Judges' Award will receive a $5,000 cash prize, and both winners will receive a one-year membership in the Embedded Vision Alliance. In addition, the companies will get one-on-one advice from the judges, as well as valuable introductions to potential investors, customers, employees and suppliers.

The Embedded Vision Summit was held May 20-23, 2019, in Santa Clara, California. The Summit is the only event focused exclusively on deployable computer vision and visual AI, attracting a global audience of companies developing vision-enabled products, both at the edge and in the cloud. The 2019 Summit featured more than 90 presentations, 60+ exhibitors, and more than 100 technology demos, as well as a variety of technical workshops and training classes. Lead sponsors included AImotive, BDTI, Cadence, Crossbar, HAILO, Horizon Robotics, Intel, Lattice Semiconductor, Magik Eye, MediaTek, Nextchip, Prophesee, Qualcomm, Qualcomm Ventures, Renesas, Teknique, Synopsys, Wave Computing, Xnor.ai and Xperi. For the latest updates on the Embedded Vision Summit, follow @EmbVisionSummit on Twitter or visit https://www.embedded-vision.com/summit.

About The Embedded Vision Alliance

The Embedded Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies who are enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and visual AI for a range of market segments and applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, retail, and more. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for visual AI, computer vision systems and applications. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://www.embedded-vision.com.

Contact: Rachael Rusting

rusting@embedded-vision.com

SOURCE Embedded Vision Alliance

Related Links

https://www.embedded-vision.com

