Embedded Vision Alliance Announces Two Hands-On Training Classes for Computer Vision and Visual AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Embedded Vision Alliance today announced an updated Deep Learning for Computer Vision with TensorFlow 2.0 training class and an all-new class on Computer Vision Applications in OpenCV. These full-day, hands-on training courses will be held May 20, 2019 in conjunction with the eighth annual Embedded Vision Summit being held in Santa Clara, California on May 20-23.

The TensorFlow course helps developers who are building visual intelligence into products. Attendees will learn how to use TensorFlow 2.0, the latest version of Google's popular, open source framework for deep learning, to create and train models for computer vision applications. The class has been updated to cover the latest features of TensorFlow, and is taught by Doug Perry, a Google Developer Expert who has led the development of the course material and taught earlier versions for the past two years.

The Alliance's new OpenCV class introduces developers to building real-world applications in OpenCV, the world's most popular open-source computer vision library. Attendees will learn how to use OpenCV to implement algorithms like image classification, object detection, face recognition, and more. The class is taught by Satya Mallick, the Interim CEO of the OpenCV Foundation and an experienced instructor.

Details and registration information on these trainings can be found at https://www.embedded-vision.com/summit/trainings.

