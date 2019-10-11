Embellish PB and Tatt2Away Team up to Offer a Fundamentally Different Kind of Tattoo Removal Service

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embellish PB -- an industry-leading beauty and cosmetic studio in San Diego teams up with Tatt2Away, a company that specializes in tattoo removal and modification without the use of a laser. Unlike traditional laser removal procedures, Tatt2Away's system removes the ink by pushing the pigments to the surface of the skin rather than pushing them deeper into the body. This non-laser tattoo removal service is offered by certified technicians at Embellish PB as one of their primary services.

Learn more about non-laser tattoo removal service by visiting www.embellishpb.com/tattoo-removal/

The Difference Between Tatt2Away and Basic Tattoo Removal

Basic tattoo removal procedure uses light to heat up the pigment and break it into smaller particles that are carried off into the body by white blood cells. Some colors such as whites, pinks, blues, yellows and purples aren't broken down easily with a laser. Studies suggest that when some colors are heated they produce toxins that can find their way to the lymphatic system. Also, its claimed that standard laser treatments are 10 times more painful than getting a tattoo.

Tatt2Away works by using the body's natural healing process to lift pigment out of the skin. The treatment uses a proprietary solution to liberate the old ink from the skin, which is drawn into a special scab and removed. When the scab is gone (2 - 3 weeks), the ink goes with it. The process is claimed to be the pain equivalent to getting a tattoo and has the ability to remove all colors of ink. This ultimately allows clients to remove the unwanted tattoo with less sessions helping them save money.

About Embellish PB

Embellish PB is a luxury cosmetic studio that specializes in non-laser tattoo removal, microblading, and piercings in the heart of Pacific Beach. We are a team of highly trained specialists and artists with nearly 20 years of experience helping clients achieve their beauty goals with a personalized, comfortable, and streamlined experience.

Embellish BP invites you to schedule a free consultation with a certified technician today.

Embellish PB

1447 Garnet Ave.

San Diego, CA 92109

(858) 263-9591

Studio Hours: Monday: Closed

Tuesday - Saturday: 12PM - 7PM

Sunday: 1PM - 5PM

SOURCE Embellish PB