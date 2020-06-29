Embention Partners with Sagetech to Achieve Full Situation Awareness in Unmanned Flight

"We're thrilled to announce a partnership with Embention to provide the smallest, most durable avionics suite for drone manufacturers," said Sagetech Avionics CEO Tom Furey. "The integration of reliable systems like Embention's Veronte Autopilot and Sagetech Avionics' XP or MX transponders with ADS-B, ensure the safe integration of unmanned aircraft in congested airspace, over long-range, beyond line of sight and at night."

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) is standard surveillance technology enabling an aircraft's position to be tracked by other aircraft and Air Traffic Control ground stations. Using ADS-B Out, each aircraft periodically broadcasts information about itself, such as identification, current position, altitude and velocity, using an onboard transponder. Sagetech Avionics' MX platform is the only UAS transponder with integrated ADS-B In & Out technology.

"ADS-B technology is the go-to method of ensuring safe utilization of airspace," added Furey. "We're pleased to make this capability simple and easy to use through plug-and-play compatibility with advanced autopilots like Veronte."

Embention chose Sagetech transponders because of their proven compatibility with its flagship solution, the Veronte Autopilot. Veronte is a miniaturized, high reliable, DO178C & DO254 compliant avionics system designed for advanced control of unmanned systems. Sagetech transponders integrate seamlessly with Veronte, providing the user with detect and avoid capabilities and a repealing force that prevents the drone from entering restricted airspace or collisions with other aircraft.

"Using transponders and autopilots in compliance with aviation standards is a decisive step for drone integration within controlled airspace," said Javier Espuch, Business Dev. Manager at Embention. In addition to providing vital tracking visibility and situational awareness, Sagetech transponder's unique miniature size combined with the small design of Veronte, drastically reduce drone weight and greatly increase fuel capacity and flight time.

