EmblemHealth Family of Companies Announces Affiliation with BronxDocs Primary and Specialty Care

"We are pleased to return to the Bronx and affiliate our medical group AdvantageCare Physicians with top-tier BronxDocs physicians and nurses who have such deep roots in the community," said Karen Ignagni, President and CEO of EmblemHealth. "The affiliation with BronxDocs ensures that the Bronx community has access to clinicians they know and trust, and that those clinicians are empowered with modern tools, technology and an electronic medical record that follows the patient."

EmblemHealth and BronxDocs share the belief that community-based care is an important factor in achieving good health.

"BronxDocs takes a patient-centered approach to patient care that delivers on a promise to treat the patient with compassionate, quality and culturally sensitive care," said Neal Polan, Executive Director of BronxDocs. "Our clinical support team and our doctors are excited to expand our reach through this new partnership, bringing scale to our full-service primary and specialty practice."

The affiliation brings together trusted community partners to deliver a full scope of primary care and specialty services and solutions right in the neighborhoods where people need it most. Services include: Cardiology, Cardiovascular, Family Medicine, Gastroenterology, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Laboratory, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Physical Therapy, Podiatry, Pulmonology, Urology, and more.

With the opening of the third location on Westchester Ave in the Fall, the BronxDocs locations will include:

326 E. 149 th Street, Bronx , NY 10451

Street, , NY 10451 932 Southern Boulevard, Bronx , NY 10459

, NY 10459 2044 Westchester Avenue, Bronx , NY 10462 (Opening Fall 2019)

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.1 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

