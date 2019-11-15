EmblemHealth Highlights Coverage Innovations in New TV Spot

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest non-profit health insurers, announced today the release of a new TV commercial, which showcases how EmblemHealth is redefining what consumers should expect from their health plan.

The TV spot builds on EmblemHealth's pioneering "Health care for all of us" platform by highlighting the company's expanded high-touch concierge services; innovative health and wellness benefits to promote prevention and keep chronic conditions under control; and connections to community resources through EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care.

In 2018, EmblemHealth introduced a dedicated concierge service line for City of New York employees through its HMO Preferred Plan. Building on the success of this program, this year EmblemHealth launched the Medicare Connect Concierge program, a white glove, multi-language standard of service. EmblemHealth's concierges will help members schedule doctor's appointments, answer questions, arrange transportation, and more – all with the ease of one phone call.

EmblemHealth continues to innovate through benefits that go beyond the doctor's office by combining hands-on wellness coaching with digital tools to help members manage their health and wellness. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, featured in the spot, pushes health plan innovation further by improving the experience and health of members and communities. In 2019, EmblemHealth launched two new Neighborhood Care locations in Staten Island and East New York, offering in-person support and free classes, including diabetes management, meditation, stress reduction and Zumba.

"By investing in health services and digital tools that meet people where they are, we are strengthening our commitment to health care for all of us," said Beth Leonard, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at EmblemHealth. "As we continue to expand our coverage throughout New York and beyond, we're evolving EmblemHealth's iconic New York brand to reflect the demographics and needs of our new markets."

The 30-second commercial will air throughout the New York market during prime-time programs and local news. The spot, along with a 60-second version, will live permanently on EmblemHealth's YouTube channel here.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.1 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

