EmblemHealth Launches Ad Campaign Paying Homage to the Strength of New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, EmblemHealth launched "New New York," a brand advertising campaign featuring original photography by humanitarian photojournalist Peter Turnley. EmblemHealth has provided New York families with quality, affordable health coverage for more than 80 years and has seen its members through pivotal moments in the city's history. New York has faced unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, and EmblemHealth's campaign documents New Yorkers' grit, determination as well as everyday moments of hope and joy.

As a non-profit that provides health coverage to one in three New Yorkers, EmblemHealth commissioned Turnley to document a single week in New Yorkers' lives as the city started to reopen. Throughout his decades-long career, Turnley has captured global events from Tiananmen Square to the fall of the Berlin Wall. EmblemHealth, in turn, has seen New York through some of its most difficult moments in history, including the Great Depression, 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy.

"EmblemHealth's history is rooted in resilience, just like New York. Now more than ever, the protection we offer is critical to the health of our members and our communities," said Karen Ignagni, President and CEO of EmblemHealth. "The spirit of New Yorkers was the inspiration for our campaign. With the launch of our outdoor advertising this week, we've turned New York's streets into a photo gallery and love letter to a city that has endured."

The photoshoot, which occurred at the end of July, took EmblemHealth and Turnley from the south shore of Staten Island to Spanish Harlem. "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in New York City, the people I have encountered everywhere have offered my heart tremendous hope with their example of courage, determination, pride, humanity, kindness, and resilience," said Turnley.

The campaign was developed by the advertising agency gyro. In compliance with social distancing and safety guidance, the team conducting the shoot was limited to a very small group: Peter, his assistant, a producer, and EmblemHealth's Director of Marketing.

Initial print ads featuring the original photography launched earlier this month, with the full-scale outdoor advertising launched on Monday, September 14th. In addition to print and outdoor advertising, the campaign is also running on TV, radio, social media and online through NextDoor, Pandora and other media partners.

To explore the campaign photography, visit EmblemHealth's website or follow EmblemHealth on Instagram.

About EmblemHealth

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.1 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

