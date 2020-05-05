Embody, Inc. Announces $9.3 M Series A Funding Round

NORFOLK, Va., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embody, Inc., a privately-held medical device company focused on soft tissue repair, announced today that is closed a $9.3 million Series A funding round led by Litigit LLC, with participation from Cultivate(MD) and 757 Angels. The financing will enable Embody to expand its world-class team and the commercial launch Tapestry®, its next-generation soft-tissue repair technology in the second half of 2020.

"This financing represents a significant step in the growth of Embody," said Jeff Conroy, Embody's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are now in a position to execute on our goals of commercializing Tapestry, our first in a series of soft-tissue repair products for Achilles, rotator cuff and knee ligament injuries."

The global market for sports medicine products is expected to reach $9 billion by 2024. Embody's products focus on the most pressing patient needs: the repair of serious tendon and ligament injuries and are developed in close collaboration with some of the most advanced clinical thought leaders.

About Embody: Embody is pioneering the next generation regenerative platform for the repair of tendon and ligament injuries with novel collagen-based bio-fabrication techniques and products for the fast-growing sports medicine market. Founded in 2014 and funded with $20 million in DARPA & DOD funding, the company is developing unique biomaterials with an initial focus on orthopedic applications including Achilles, rotator cuff and knee ligament repair, including ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament).

