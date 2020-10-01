Embolic Protection Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The market is growing mainly due to the rising cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases across the globe. Globally, such diseases are primarily caused by several factors, including obesity, lack of physical activities, and hypertension. Epidemiological studies have reported that cardiac and neuro diseases are recognized as the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Several factors influence the growth of the global embolic protection devices market. The rising demand for cerebral embolic protection devices is expected to drive the growth of the market. Growing demand for cerebral protection while performing neurovascular surgeries such as carotid artery stenting is another driving factor for the global embolic protection devices market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the embolic protection devices market during the forecast period:

• Emergence of Advanced Embolic Protection Devices

• New Product Approvals

• Demand for Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices



The study considers the present scenario of the embolic protection devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Embolic Protection Devices Market Segmentation

The global embolic protection devices market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, indication, end-user, and geography. The filter devices segment accounts for the maximum market share. This is due to effective clinical results for percutaneous and transcatheter surgical techniques to treat cardiac and neuro disorders. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to greater safety and procedural outcomes. The high success rate and the growing patient pool for several cardiac and neuro diseases is likely to influence segment growth. The filter devices have a larger profile than the occlusion devices segment. Availability of latest-generation devices Such as ANGIOGUARD RX Guidewire System, by Cardinal Health & FilterWire EZ by Boston Scientific, is driving the growth of the filter devices segment.



The cardiac & peripheral segment is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Filter or occlusion embolic protection devices have proven clinical benefits and can be used when technically feasible for cardiac & peripheral applications. As a result, there is a huge demand for EPDs for treating CVDs across the globe. While APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, North America is likely to retain dominance in the market.



Despite potential growth opportunities of EPDs to treat saphenous vein graft (SVG), the recent eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing unprecedented challenges to perform PCI procedures. The spread of the virus has disrupted daily lives with educational and commercial institutions shutting down across cities or countries and travel and large gatherings prohibited.

Healthcare professionals in hospitals use advanced embolic protection stents for cardiac & peripheral and neuro procedures. The market is growing at a healthy rate primarily due to the higher adoption of latest generation EPDs, as a majority of patients prefer to visit hospitals. The aging population and the increasing pool of patient populations with CVDs and neuro disease are the major factors driving the market growth of the hospital segment.



Segmentation by Product

• Filters

• Occlusions

Segmentation by Application

• Cardiovascular & Peripheral

• Neurovascular

Segmentation by Indication

• SVG

• Carotid Artery Diseases

• Others

o Aortic Stenosis

o Peripheral Artery Disease

o Acute Myocardial Infraction

Segmentation by End-user

• Hospitals

• Specialty Cardiac Centers

• ASCs

• Freestanding CATH Labs



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

North America is the single largest market for embolic protection companies. The region has become strategically important for several prominent vendors, such as Boston Scientific and Abbott. Medtronic embolic protection devices are expected to be innovative as the company is investing significant expenditure in R&D. The US is the major revenue contributor to the market, accounted for a share of 90% in 2019.



Europe is the second-largest market for embolic protection devices and accounted for a share of 34% in 2019. It is growing at a healthy rate and is expected to grow at a similar pace during the forecast period. Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and Italy are the major revenue contributors to this region.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global embolic protection devices market share is highly concentrated. The market has the presence of few established players holding the majority of the market share. Vendors are offering several filter and occlusion embolic protection devices. They are competing based on factors such as technology advances, safety features, regulatory approvals, marketing strategies, and distribution channels.



Prominent Vendors

• Boston Scientific

• Abbott

• Medtronic



Other Prominent Vendors

• Cardinal Health

• Cardiovascular Systems

• Contego Medical

• InspireMD

• NIPRO

• Silk Road Medical

• Terumo

• Venus Medtech



Investigational Companies

• Cardiotimus

• Filterlex

• Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions

• Protembis

• Transverse Medical



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the market size of the global embolic protection devices market analysis?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the embolic protection devices market

forecast?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?

4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?



