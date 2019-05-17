Embolic Protection Devices Market to Hit $2 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North America embolic protection devices market accounted for around 36% revenue share in 2018 and is estimated to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in this region is the main factor driving regional growth. According to American Heart Association, by 2035 over 130 million adults or 45.1% of the U.S. population will suffer from some type of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, in 2035 total costs of CVD are projected to reach USD 1.1 trillion. Above-mentioned factors foster North America embolic protection devices industry growth.

The worldwide embolic protection devices market is expected to register more than 11% CAGR up to 2025 helped by growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in developed countries.

Distal filters segment of embolic protection devices market was valued more than USD 580 million in 2018 and will witness momentous growth in the foreseeable future. Availability of wide variety of specifications and increasing usage of distal filters upsurges segmental revenue size. The major benefit of utilizing distal filter over proximal occlusion systems is maintenance of continuous blood flow while trapping large debris. Additionally, such filters maintain antegrade blood stream and are easy to deploy. Also, distal filters allow contrast media injection during the procedure for arterial visualization such benefits further augment business growth.

Cardiovascular disease segment held considerable revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to showcase around 11.3% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe will boost the segmental growth. Embolic protection devices are commonly used for stroke prevention thereby boosts segmental growth.

Global Embolic Protection Devices Market is anticipated to surpass USD 2 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Technological advancements and growing adoption of advanced embolic protection devices drives industry growth. Numerous industry players such as Gore Medical, Boston Scientific, Allium Medical, Medtronic and Edwards Lifesciences among others aim towards product enhancement and new product launch. For instance, in May 2018, Keystone Heart Ltd., launched phase II of the Reflect trial to evaluate efficacy and safety of TriGUARD 3 cerebral embolic protection device. This device is being assessed for its ability to protect the brain from emboli during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Thereby, minimizing the risk of cerebral damage and stroke. Product enhancement by business players and rising demand for embolic protection devices will further accelerate the business growth over the coming years.

Growing preferences for minimally invasive procedures across the globe will positively impact embolic protection devices industry growth. Numerous medical facilities now prefer minimally invasive procedures due to advancements in imaging technologies that provides secured patient care thus favors embolic protection devices market growth. Moreover, physicians suggest minimally invasive treatment such as angioplasty and stenting procedures that require minimal incision. This aids in reducing trauma as well as pain and decreases hospital stays thereby, boosts the industry growth during the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, numerous clinical trials have gained effectiveness for embolic protection devices to remove embolus during stenting procedures that will further propel the industry growth. However, availability of alternatives for embolic protection devices may hamper the business growth.

Nitinol segmented accounted for around 62.8% revenue share in 2018 and will witness significant CAGR by 2025. Many devices have filter pore size nearly 100 microns. Devices that uses nitinol metal mesh filter allows bigger particle to pass through, around 150 microns in size. Thus, use of nitinol material for larger size particles fosters segment growth.

Hospitals segment accounted for more than USD 450 million revenue in 2018 and will exhibit similar trend during the forecast timeline. Rising number of angioplasty procedures in hospitals will augment segmental growth. Favorable reimbursement scenario coupled with rising hospital admissions across the globe will render positive impact on industry growth. Moreover, various government initiatives for improved healthcare facilities and infrastructure will foster segmental growth over the coming years.

Major industry players working in embolic protection devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Allium Medica, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, Contego Medical, Edwards Lifesciences, Gore Medical, Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, Keystone Heart, Medtronic, Metactive Medical and Transverse Medical. Various business players aim towards initiating new product launch to maintain their financial stability. For instance, in August 2018, Boston Scientific acquired Claret Medical, Inc. that has commercialized Sentinel Cerebral Embolic Protection System. This device protects patient against risk of stroke in transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures. Thus, Boston Scientific has increased company's product portfolio.

