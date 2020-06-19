Embrace Change to Turn Challenges into Opportunities: WuXi Biologics Successfully Hosted the 2nd Investor Day

SHANGHAI, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platforms, announced that its 2nd Investor Day with the theme of "Embrace Change to Turn Challenges into Opportunities", was successfully held on June 18. This virtual event brought together nearly 700 global investors and covered multiple hot topics. Starting with introducing the unique "Follow-the-Molecule" business model and state-of-the-art technology platforms, the management team further shared their deep insights into the Company's global footprint, as well as the challenges and opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the whole, the event includes nine critical aspects, with company overview, biologics development, financial performance, drug discovery, and quality system presented by CEO Dr. Chris Chen, CTO Dr. Weichang Zhou, CFO Ms. Christine Lu-Wong, CSO Dr. Jijie Gu, and CQO Dr. Chiang Syin. The other four, namely European manufacturing and global engineering, China biomanufacturing, global business development and alliance, and corporate development were also well elaborated by Mr. Jian Dong, Mr. Peter Shen, Mr. Angus Turner, and Dr. Michelle Chen respectively. In the end, all the speakers and investors had dynamic interactions in the Q&A session.

Boasting the proprietary platforms of WuXiBody™, WuXia and WuXiUP, the Company is committed to building more integrated biologics technology platforms to enable biotechnology innovation. Meanwhile, the Company will continue to improve the quality system to deliver high-quality biologics through implementing the unique paradigm of "Global Dual Souring within WuXi Bio" and to provide global partners with a robust and premier-quality supply chain network. Combining all these efforts, WuXi Biologics further consolidates its leading position in the field of global biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO).

Confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, WuXi Biologics established a world-class development team consisting of over 500 scientists to enable global partners with over 10 neutralizing antibodies in expedited development to prevent and treat the disease. Several COVID-19 vaccine programs are also under negotiations with its subsidiary WuXi Vaccines, engaged in human vaccine CDMO business.

"Facing the severe challenges posed by COVID-19, WuXi Biologics has been actively embracing change to turn challenges into opportunities and constantly improving operation efficiency. Through our integrated biologics technology platforms, we empower global partners to fight the disease in terms of prevention, treatment and symptom alleviation," commented Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, "In 2020, we enable our global partners to work at home, enlarge more collaborations with our improved timeline and increased capacities, and continue to accelerate global footprint to achieve outstanding performance, repaying the support and trust of our clients, employees and investors."

Earnestly pursuing openness and transparency, WuXi Biologics Annual Investor Day aims to create value through solid communication and to build a collaborative shareholder culture. The Company will continue to gain confidence from additional global investors and promote its leading technology platforms, excellent corporate governance and exciting corporate culture. In addition to the biannual financial reporting results, this event is certainly another important platform for investor communication.

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. The company's history and achievements demonstrate its commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to its global clients. As of December 31, 2019, there were a total of 250 integrated projects, including 121 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 112 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 16 projects in late-phase (phase III) development, and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany, and Singapore exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, WuXi Biologics will provide its biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

