Embrace Home Loans Adds Two Vice Presidents of Market Growth

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans , a top-ranked national mortgage lender, has added two new executives to help drive the company's nationwide expansion. Pamela Summers and Tyler Rhea joined the company as vice presidents of market growth. Summers will cover Virginia and D.C. and Rhea will be covering the New England region.

The two new vice presidents were recruited by Jason Will, Embrace Home Loans senior vice president of market growth. "We are excited to welcome Pam and Tyler to the Embrace team," Will said. "They were each hired as part of our overall expansion strategy to increase our market presence in existing and new regions across the country. We will continue to seek additional recruits to drive market growth in other regions.

Embrace originated more than $6 billion in mortgage loans in 2020, a company record and a 70% increase from 2019. The company plans to double its retail salesforce in 2021 and increase business in its consumer-direct and financial institutions group divisions.

Summers has more than 20 years' experience in the mortgage industry, including nearly two decades with Freddie Mac, where she held managerial roles in community lending and affordable lending. Most recently Summers served as director of mortgage projects with PenFed Credit Union, with a focus on marketing and demand generation in the company's mortgage division. Earlier in her career, she worked as a vice president/area sales manager for Suntrust Bank.

"I'm very happy to join Embrace Home Loans and am looking forward to expanding its market share in the Virginia and D.C. area," Summers said. "Especially in today's market, it's important to be able to offer mortgage professionals all the tools they need to succeed, as well as a great work environment. Embrace provides excellent marketing resources, professional coaching and the latest technology to help mortgage originators really flourish in their careers."

Before joining Embrace, Rhea served as regional business development manager with Academy Mortgage Corporation, where he was responsible for recruiting mortgage professionals in the East Coast region. Prior to that, Rhea was with Norcom Mortgage for over nine years in various roles, including as a vice president and market manager.

"Embrace already has a strong presence in New England and I'm excited to recruit new mortgage professionals to come work with us in both existing and new branches," Rhea said. "Embrace ranks very high in employee satisfaction. I look forward to working with incredible people in a culture focused on winning and fun."

To learn more about joining Embrace, including specific open positions, please visit the company's career page.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

PRESS CONTACTS:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(615) 497-8358

[email protected]

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(203)260-5476

[email protected]

SOURCE Embrace Home Loans

Related Links

https://www.embracehomeloans.com

