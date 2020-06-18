Embrace Home Loans Branch in Fredericksburg, VA Gaining Momentum

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans , a prominent mortgage lender, announced that its Fredericksburg, Virginia branch had a record sales month for May, surpassing all other monthly volumes since it opened in 2016.

"We are excited about our recent growth," said John Reid, branch manager. "Everyone in the Fredericksburg office has been working hard to make our branch a success. And most importantly, we appreciate the many homebuyers and homeowners who have entrusted us with their mortgage financing. "

Reid started the Fredericksburg office in 2016. His wife, Tammy Reid, joined in January of 2018 as a business development associate, along with their son, James Reid, who is a loan officer at the branch. They have since added two processors, Valerie Shields and Kaye Pritchett, and three loan officers, Dena Cooke, Rusty Cowper and Scott Livingston. The office is currently operating at full capacity, even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sales in the month of May were great," said Tammy Reid. "I think the pandemic actually pulled us together on a deeper and more personal level. We figured out how to really focus and work together smoothly as a team. COVID-19 quickly impacted many people's lives and helping families during these unsettling times was especially gratifying. I'm so proud of our team."

"Congratulations to the Fredericksburg team for having the best month since the branch opened," said Cary Reines, regional manager. "They show what teamwork and dedication can do, along with careful attention to customers' needs."

To learn more about the Fredericksburg team, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com/location/virginia/fredericksburg or www.facebook.com/EmbraceFredericksburg/.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 48 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

