Embrace Home Loans Celebrates the Holidays by Giving Back to the Local Rhode Island Community

Prior to the event, Embrace had a "Giving Tree" in each of the company's headquarter buildings where employees could select a child's name and provide a gift for them from Santa. They also raffled off an 8-foot teddy bear to raise money and offered handmade wreaths that could be purchased for $25, with all proceeds donated to Lucy's Hearth. Another 8-foot teddy bear was also donated to the children at Lucy's Hearth.

"Our annual holiday party is always a special time for employees and their families to get together," said Embrace Home Loans CEO Dennis Hardiman. "Hosting our neighbors, Lucy's Hearth families, at this year's celebration made it even more special. Our employees understand the importance of giving back to the community and support many other charitable causes throughout the year, which truly reflects our culture and who we are as a company."

Embrace also recently held a holiday party for their visiting branch managers. Instead of selecting an external venue, the party was held at headquarters in Middletown, RI. Each team at Embrace decorated their department with a different holiday movie theme and served food and refreshments. Visiting branch managers voted on the best design. Embrace's Marketing department received the most votes for their design and raised money for The Tomorrow Fund, which provides daily financial and emotional support to children with cancer and their families treated at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

"It was great to see our teammates join together in a giving – and even somewhat competitive – spirit to raise money for organizations they are passionate about," said Jennifer O'Neil, Embrace's corporate director of communications. "Charitable giving is one of the great benefits at Embrace. We are constantly encouraged to give back and make a difference in our community."

In addition, Embrace Home Loans' employees adopted local families in need for Thanksgiving and ensured they had a Thanksgiving meal. Employees are currently adopting families in need of clothing, food and Christmas gifts, which will be distributed the week prior to Christmas.

The recent fundraising and charitable giving during this holiday season are just a small part of Embrace Home Loans' philanthropic efforts. "At Embrace, we believe in giving back to the community at both the corporate and individual level," Hardiman said. The company matches employee donations to charitable causes of the employee's choice, matching up to $2,500 per employee, per year. Team members can also volunteer at organizations of their choice for up to 100 hours and get paid during their time of service, while the organizations receive a monetary gift from Embrace as well.

Plus, each year to celebrate Embrace's anniversary, employees at all branches spend a week volunteering at nonprofit organizations across the country. The company also commits a percentage of its earnings to charity every year. Together this has resulted in over $25 million donated by Embrace and its employees throughout the company's history to many worthy causes.

For more information about Lucy's Hearth, shelter for homeless families, visit www.lucyshearth.org/.

For more information about The Tomorrow Fund and the support provided to children with cancer treated at Hasbro Children's Hospital, visit www.tomorrowfund.org/.

