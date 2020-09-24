Embrace Home Loans Donates Masks to Local Schools in Rhode Island

"Our culture is one of giving back to the community, so we are honored to have the opportunity to help keep our children and families safe and healthy as the new school year gets underway," said Jennifer O'Neil, Embrace Home Loans' director of communications. "By doing our part, we hope to have an impact on stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus so that our students can focus on learning and spending time with their friends."

"On behalf of the Portsmouth School Department, I would like to thank Embrace Home Loans for their generous PPE donation," said Dr. Thomas Kenworthy, Portsmouth, Rhode Island superintendent of schools. "These supplies are much needed as we get ready to safely welcome students and staff back to the new school year."

In addition to the masks that were delivered to Aquidneck Island schools, many of Embrace Home Loans' retail branches donated masks in their local communities. In total, retail branches donated over 15,000+ masks to non-profits and organizations all along the East Coast.

"Our company does so much in the community, but since the pandemic, we haven't been able to do as much physically," said Nicole Hawkins, retail support manager. "However, our team remains committed to finding ways to help others whenever we can, and these mask donations are a prime example."

Embrace has continued to grow and add staff during the pandemic. The company has transitioned many of its employees to work from home and supports them with online communities that focus on employee well-being and virtual teambuilding. Employees who needed to care for someone with the coronavirus are provided relief days as well.

Named one of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group, Embrace offers competitive compensation and benefits, a balanced work-life focus and a culture that fosters job satisfaction and success. Embrace also received the first-place award for the Top Mortgage Companies in Customer Satisfaction in the Large Division from SocialSurvey , which released data on customer satisfaction among nearly 200 mortgage companies nationwide.

To learn more about career opportunities at Embrace Home Loans, visit Embrace Careers.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 48 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

