Embrace Home Loans QA Associate Ingrid Han Zaza Named a Rising Star By Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association

"I am very honored to be recognized by the Massachusetts MBA," Zaza said. "I look forward to participating in the leadership development program to further my knowledge in the mortgage industry."

Zaza joined Embrace Home Loans in 2017 as a compliance analyst and has since specialized in state regulations and consumer disclosure requirements. She has been instrumental in the company's overhaul of its document management practices, including conversion to a completely new system, and expansion into new states and new product lines.

"As Ingrid's regulatory research expertise has grown, Embrace has come to rely on her for an even wider variety of important projects," said Ben Giumarra, director of Legal & Regulatory Affairs at Embrace.

Zaza is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and is fluent in English, Spanish and Chinese. She was a competitive chess player for 11 years, which gave her the opportunity to travel to many countries and earn the title of Woman International Master.

"We're in a highly regulated industry subject to legal standards that are frequently changing, lengthy and difficult to understand. The ability to interpret them efficiently and accurately, and apply that to real-life scenarios is a highly sought after skill," Giumarra said. "Ingrid has the tools to become one of the top regulatory experts in the financial services industry.

"Ingrid's review skills are outstanding," Giumarra added. "She reads long, very complex regulations and quickly zeroes in on what's important. Ingrid is thorough, a strong strategic thinker and has a creativity that allows her to explain complex rules in helpful and memorable ways. We're very lucky to have her, and are excited for her to receive some well-deserved recognition from her industry peers."

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 48 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

