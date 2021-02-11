Embrace Launches Unity Support To Provide Observability And Debugging For Mobile Games

The result is a time-based visualization of what happened within the app. Instead of stitching together information from different tools, mobile game developers can go directly from a user complaint to understanding the root cause within minutes.



"In mobile, there are simply too many variables to reproduce user-impacting issues efficiently," said Eric Futoran, Embrace co-founder and CEO. "With Embrace, mobile teams can instantly see the timing and ordering of events, which opens up the types of issues they can debug. For example, they can finally solve crashes by discovering the connection to failing network calls much earlier in the session. Or look up and see where users are force quitting the app due to stutters and freezes."



Delivering great mobile game experiences is crucial for success in an increasingly crowded market. In 2020, mobile gaming revenue hit $63 billion and is forecast to surpass $100 billion by 2023. And user churn is incredibly costly, with even the top-performing titles only mustering 6.5% D28 retention .



Embrace empowers Unity mobile teams to improve their games in the following ways:

Proactive alerting

Comprehensive session data

A predictable workflow

With proactive alerting, mobile game teams are the first to know when something is wrong. They can set targeted alerts for any metric and any threshold. That way, they decide exactly when issues demand their attention. In addition, they can set broad thresholds to be notified of things outside their control, such as first-seen errors or third-party network errors.



With comprehensive session data for 100% of user sessions, mobile game teams can troubleshoot any user-impacting issue. When they get a customer complaint or negative app store review, they can inspect data from the affected session to discover the root cause in minutes. Even better, they can first examine the impact across users, devices, etc., and decide if the issue is even worth fixing.



With a predictable workflow for issue remediation, mobile game teams identify, prioritize, and solve issues within one platform. This reduces the time and resources required for debugging, so mobile game teams can spend more time doing what they do best — innovating and creating the next best game.



About Embrace:

Embrace is an observability and debugging platform built for mobile teams. It is the only mobile-first solution that reproduces every user experience from every single session. Mobile teams get the data they need to proactively identify, prioritize, and solve any issue that's costing them users or revenue.

