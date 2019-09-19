EMBRACE Resort Launched Hurricane Dorian Disaster Relief Initiative That Includes Buy-a-Bag Program and Letters of Hope to Be Hand-Delivered to Devastated Bahamians

STANIEL CAY, Bahamas, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mere weeks ago, the Northern Bahamas were destroyed by a Category 5 hurricane. EMBRACE Resort says now is not the time to let up on the relief efforts, because their fellow man is still hurting and in need. The hurricane has left thousands homeless and hopeless, so EMBRACE is dedicated to hand-delivering care packages jam-packed with toiletries and essentials and topped off with handwritten letters of hope to encourage those affected.

The company is grateful that EMBRACE Resort and the Exumas were untouched by Hurricane Dorian, but its neighbors in Abaco and Grand Bahama to the north are facing unprecedented disaster and years of recovery. Though some may consider this as "old news," EMBRACE knows that it will take ongoing efforts to truly make a difference.

Many of EMBRACE Resort's past guests have kindly contacted them, in addition to making sure that everyone and the swimming pigs are OK, asking how to help. So EMBRACE has added resources to its website with information.

In the true spirit of the Bahamas, EMBRACE is mobilizing to assist fellow Bahamians and ease the pain that this tragedy is causing. As Bahamians, EMBRACE Resort believes in our motto of Forward, Onward, Upward Together. The time to act is now.

In humanitarian partnership with our sister company 3N's Vacation Services, Grand Bahama Strong, Staniel Air and Ashley Lynn Hair Care, EMBRACE Resort will implement the following relief efforts:

1. The group of Bahamian companies is creating care packages for survivors of Hurricane Dorian. Through the Buy-A-Bag (BaB) Program, supporters are able to sponsor these packages or items to put in the bags and the companies will hand-deliver to survivors. Packages will include necessities like towels, blankets, water bottles, first aid kits, deodorant, sanitary napkins, etc., with a strong focus on items often forgotten in donation drives. EMBRACE kick-started the program with a $2,000 donation. EMBRACE makes it easy for anyone and everyone to contribute to the cause with an Amazon List of needed items, a drop-off location in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and a link to sponsor ONE bag at $10 or multiple bags.

The most special part of these care packages is the Letter of Hope. EMBRACE is inviting people worldwide to mail in handwritten letters which will be put in the bags and delivered to the survivors to bring them hope and encouragement.

To make patrons more comfortable in their giving, EMBRACE has added the TnT Promise. Totality (100% of proceeds go towards the cause) and Transparency (ongoing updates on social media).

2. Planning is underway for fundraisers locally on Staniel Cay, including cookouts and bake sales to commence within the next 14 days.

3. EMBRACE Resort will auction off a four-night, five-day stay.

4. For every booking made on EMBRACE Resort and 3N's Vacation Services website until Oct. 31, 2019, $25 per night for rooms and $25 per person for tours will go toward the BaB program.

"Everything about EMBRACE Resort is inspired by the individual Bahamian islands and our warm, welcoming, hospitality-focused culture," said Nicole Ferguson, EMBRACE Resort's owner. "This is an opportunity for us to put our love in action and put our money where our mouth is."

For more information, please visit the EMBRACE Resort website at www.embraceresort.com or follow on Facebook or Instagram for updates.

About EMBRACE Resort

Located on tiny Staniel Cay (Population: 100) in the Exuma, Bahamas chain, EMBRACE Resort is approximately 75 miles south of Nassau and 250 miles southeast of Florida. Opened in 2014, EMBRACE features seven Bahamian-inspired, eco-friendly villas and poolside cabana with a restaurant currently underway.

Contact:

Natajia Miller

305-722-3399

embracebahamas@gmail.com

