Embrace Your Adventurous Side with the All-New Sienna Woodland Special Edition

The all-new Sienna Woodland Special Edition, in the available exterior colors Cement (exclusive to the Sienna Woodland Edition) or Midnight Black Metallic, offers a beautifully distinctive exterior and premium interior styling with the versatile features one would expect from the fourth generation Sienna. Designed with a focus on versatility and comfort combined with class-leading projected 35 EPA-estimated combined MPG, the Sienna Woodland Edition comes standard with:

AWD w/ Added Ground Clearance – To take on dirt roads with confidence

1500W capable power outlet – To power-up most household items for a short day trip or an overnight camping excursion

Tow hitch with 3500lb Towing Capability – Perfect for bringing a 4Wheeler or Jet Ski

Roof rails with crossbars

Exclusive Cement exterior color

Black sport trimmed seats with unique stitch color

18" wheels

Dark chrome-colored accents

Black badging

Navigation with JBL® 1200W System with 12 Speakers

And with the flexibility and roominess to fit people, pets and recreational gear – the Sienna Woodland Edition also comes standard with features like super-long-slide second-row captain's chairs, flexible seating and cargo layout with Split & Stow 3rd Row® Seat, kick-activated sliding doors, heated front driver & passenger seats, sunshades in the 2nd row and a total of seven USB ports across all three rows.

Electronic On-Demand All Wheel Drive

The new generation Sienna is the only vehicle in its segment that combines a hybrid powertrain with AWD, and the system is available on all model grades for an exceptionally attractive price. For the 2022 Sienna Woodland Special Edition, drivers can now enjoy standard Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive System with increased ground clearance.

Instead of a heavy AWD transfer case and space-robbing driveshaft to the rear wheels, this AWD system uses a separate independent electric motor to power the rear wheels the instant additional traction is needed and at all vehicle speeds.

Like the hybrid system, the Hybrid AWD system works seamlessly and transparently. During off-the-line starts, Hybrid AWD pre-emptively sends up to 80 percent of driving force to the rear wheels to help prevent front-wheel slip. The Hybrid AWD system also enhances cornering agility by helping to reduce understeer, giving the Sienna a more confident handling feel.

Torque distribution then varies with conditions, from 100:0 in constant-speed driving to 20:80 on slippery surfaces. Torque distribution is indicated on the Multi-information Display.

Class Exclusive Safety Features

In addition to exemplary collision protection provided by the TNGA-K Platform, the 2022 Sienna Woodland Special Edition, come standard with second-generation Toyota Safety Sense (TSS 2.0), a comprehensive active safety system that includes:

Pre-Collision system with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert w/Lane Trace Assist

Full Speed Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Cyclist Detection

Road Sign Recognition

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection is designed to provide automatic braking capability should the driver not react in time in certain emergency situations. The PCS system is not only designed to detect a vehicle ahead, but it can also detect a bicyclist and even a pedestrian in low light situations. Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) is standard on all Sienna models, as well.

Toyota Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The HV battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferrable across ownership.

The 2022 Sienna Woodland Special Edition also comes with ToyotaCare, which covers normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts

Nicky Hamila

Toyota

469-292-3596

[email protected]



SOURCE Toyota

Related Links

https://pressroom.toyota.com/

