EmbraceCLE Community Challenge Raises Over $200,000 to Support Cleveland Nonprofits

CLEVELAND, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first year, the EmbraceCLE Community Challenge, a month-long fundraiser competition sponsored by Embrace Pet Insurance, brought together the Cleveland community in support of 14 local nonprofits navigating challenging times and a landscape of uncertainty. The Challenge enabled a fun, competitive opportunity for nonprofits to raise money to help further their community-based missions for the top prize of $20,000. In addition to keeping any donations raised for their mission, the top-performing organizations walked away with cash prizes totaling $50,000 from Embrace Pet Insurance.

R.E.A.L Rottweiler Rescue was crowned the 2020 winner and received a total of $59,260 — raising $38,760, winning a $500 bonus challenge and taking home the $20,000 grand prize. The organization works to secure dogs of various breeds while assessing their personality, temperament and training before placing them in appropriate adoptive homes. To-date, they have facilitated more than 1,000 successful adoptions.

"We are just a small rescue but our members and supporters went way above and beyond for our organization," said Danielle Zaremba and Bill Sergent of R.E.A.L. Rottweiler Rescue. "Thank you to our volunteers, supporters, adopters and followers who help us achieve our mission. An old saying never rang truer, 'We may not change the world, but for those dogs, the world will change.' Winning this challenge has enabled R.E.A.L. to continue to save countless lives."

The EmbraceCLE Community Challenge, which ran throughout the month of September, was developed by Embrace Pet Insurance to celebrate the incredible work being done by the nonprofits in the Cleveland area. The competition was fierce with more than $58,000 raised in the last 24 hours and donations coming in right up until the deadline. A total of $203,459 was donated throughout the entire challenge.

"Our company felt compelled to help these nonprofits, whose fundraising efforts had taken a hit this year due to COVID-19. This is proof that people have an innate need and capacity to come together. I'm extremely proud of the innovators and leaders who pour themselves into these causes and the people who donate both their time and treasure to support them," said Brian Macias, President of Embrace Pet Insurance. "That's the spirit of Clevelanders. That's the spirit of Americans. Companies have a responsibility to all stakeholders — their team members, shareholders, clients, the community, and in our case, pets!"

While R.E.A.L Rottweiler Rescue came out "top dog," many organizations were not far behind. Friends of City Dogs Cleveland took home the second-place prize of $10,000, Neighborhood Pets won the $6,500 third-place prize, and Red Oak Camp stood tall in fourth-place with a prize of $3,500. Through the top four prizes, and three weekly bonus challenges, Embrace donated a total of $50,000 to participating nonprofits.

The full list of 2020 participating organizations, included:

Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Ohio

Fostering Hope

Friends of City Dogs Cleveland

Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary

Lake Erie Ink

Lake Humane Society

Multiple Breed Rescue

Neighborhood Pets Outreach & Resource Center

REAL Rottweiler Rescue

Red Oak Camp

Safer Futures

Secondhand Mutts

The Cassidy Theatre

Weirdo Cat Lovers of Cleveland

For more information on the EmbraceCLE Community Challenge, please visit https://www.embracepetinsurance.com/waterbowl/article/embracecle-community-challenge.

