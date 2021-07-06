Embracing Originality and Innovation: MINISO to Co-host 8th Edition of China Illustration Biennial

Fourteen years into its existence, China Illustration Biennial has helped to launch the careers of numerous artists around the world and established a strong fan base across China. Now, it is back and bigger than ever alongside MINISO, with a new theme centered on the future, fashion and creativity.

As a global lifestyle product retailer well-received among young customers, MINISO has worked in tandem with CIB8 to further expand a platform where illustrators can showcase their distinctive artistic skills and creative talent, as well as create more cooperation opportunities for those who have the potential to make a splash in the fashion industry.

"I look forward to all entries from illustration designers and enthusiasts from all over the world. Through this contest, MINISO wishes to serve as a springboard for these outstanding designers, helping them level-up, lengthen their careers, and hopefully transform their creative artworks into something that can bring pleasant experiences to global customers," said Ada Dou, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer of MINISO.

MINISO attaches great importance to the originality and innovation of product design. Leveraging its agile supply chain system, MINISO is committed to helping excellent designers commercialize their works. Aiming to create a product that is both protective yet personal in the context of a global pandemic, the company partnered with four Chinese and international designers and studios earlier this year – foxy illustrations, Mr. SOL, Zhao Chenxi and Young Yu – to explore new designs that breathe new life into face masks.

Inspired by his traveling experience in different cities, the cute and stylish design by the Japanese illustrator foxy illustrations features an eponymous character named foxy that embodies his personality and passion towards life. Mr. SOL's design captures the vibrancy and freedom of street culture. Zhao Chenxi's designs seek to revive the forgotten beauty of ancient Chinese aesthetics by blending the essence of western and eastern cultures, while RUNto created by Young Yu features a motif of small "running characters" dressed in different outfits representing the variety of life.

"Those artful face masks offer functionality and practicality, as well as satisfy customers' social-emotional needs as fashion items that they can share online with their friends. As a result, their sharing on social media platforms have triggered a strong social trend that has grants those products a high social currency value, leading more customers to purchase and share online," said Ada.

Those product design ideas are shared by a 1,000-strong designer team that brings minimalistic, affordable and high-quality products to customers around the world. MINISO invests over RMB 100 million in product design and development each year. In 2018, MINISO established its own design center, MINISO Design Academy (MDA), and since then the center has been working in partnership with world-renowned design teams based in Finland, Denmark, Norway, Spain, South Korea. Guided by its design philosophy that emphasizes simplicity, nature and quality, the company has clinched over 28 international design awards, including iF, Reddot and A' Design Award.

MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high-quality household goods, cosmetics and food at affordable prices. Since opening its first store in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,200 stores in over 80 countries and regions in just 7 years. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to assure through its products that a better life has nothing to do with the price.

