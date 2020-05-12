Embraer Delivers Five Commercial and Nine Executive Jets in 1Q20

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: BOVESPA: EMBR3) delivered a total of 14 jets in the first quarter of 2020, of which five were commercial aircraft and nine were executive jets (five light and four large). As of March 31st, the firm order backlog totaled USD 15.9 billion. See details below:

Deliveries by Segment 1Q20



Commercial Aviation 5 EMBRAER 175 (E175) 3 EMBRAER 190-E2 (E190-E2) 1 EMBRAER 195-E2 (E195-E2) 1



Executive Aviation 9 Phenom 300 5 Light Jets 5 Praetor 500 1 Praetor 600 3 Large Jets 4



TOTAL 14

Historically, Embraer seasonally has fewer deliveries during the first quarter of the year, and in 2020 in particular, the commercial aircraft deliveries in the first quarter were also negatively impacted by the conclusion of the separation of Embraer's Commercial Aviation unit in January.

During the first quarter, Embraer Executive Jets announced that the new Phenom 300E was granted its Type Certificate by ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil), EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration). The new Phenom 300E is the recently enhanced version of the Phenom 300 series, which was the most delivered business jet series in the 2010s.

Also in this period, Emgepron, a Brazilian state-owned company linked to the Ministry of Defense through the Brazilian Navy Command, and Águas Azuis, a company created by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, Embraer Defense & Security and Atech, signed the contract to build four state-of-the-art Tamandaré Class Ships, with deliveries scheduled between 2025 and 2028.

Backlog - Commercial Aviation (March 31, 2020) Aircraft Type Firm Orders Options Deliveries Firm Order Backlog E170 191 - 191 - E175 800 293 637 163 E190 568 - 564 4 E195 172 - 172 - 190-E2 27 61 12 15 195-E2 144 47 8 136 Total 1,902 401 1,584 318 Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by State-run airlines (Satena and TAME).









Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

PRESS OFFICES:



Headquarters (Brazil)



Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Cell: +55 11 98890 7777

Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984



North America



Alyssa Ten Eyck

[email protected]braer.com

Cell: +1 954 383 0460

Tel.: +1 954 359 3847



Europe, Middle East and Africa



Guy Douglas

[email protected]

Cell: +31 (0)657120121

Tell: +31 (0)202158109



China



Mirage Zhong

[email protected]

Cell: +86 185 1378 5180

Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988



Asia Pacific



Nilma Missir-Boissac

[email protected]

Cell: +65 9012 8428

Tel.: +65 6305 9955



SOURCE Embraer S.A.