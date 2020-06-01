Embraer Earnings Results 1st Quarter 2020

SÃO PAULO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its First Quarter Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Embraer delivered five commercial jets and nine executive jets (five light / four large) in 1Q20, and the Company's firm order backlog at the end of 1Q20 was US$ 15.9 billion ;





; EBIT and EBITDA in 1Q20 as reported were US$ (46.9) million and US$ 9.3 million , respectively, yielding EBIT margin of -7.4% and EBITDA margin of 1.5%. This compares to EBIT of US$ (15.2) million (-1.8% EBIT margin) and EBITDA of US$ 30.9 million (3.8% EBITDA margin) in 1Q19.





and , respectively, yielding EBIT margin of -7.4% and EBITDA margin of 1.5%. This compares to EBIT of (-1.8% EBIT margin) and EBITDA of (3.8% EBITDA margin) in 1Q19. The 1Q20 results include special items due to the impacts of COVID-19: 1) US$ 22.2 million in negative fair value changes on the Company's stake in Republic Airways Holdings, and 2) US$ 33.4 million in bad debt provisions on accounts receivables, as the Company adopted a more conservative approach in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic;





in negative fair value changes on the Company's stake in Republic Airways Holdings, and 2) in bad debt provisions on accounts receivables, as the Company adopted a more conservative approach in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic; Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$ 8.7 million and US$ 64.9 million , respectively, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of 1.4% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.2%;





and , respectively, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of 1.4% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.2%; 1Q20 Net loss attributable to Embraer shareholders and Loss per ADS were US$ (292.0) million and US$ (1.59) , respectively. Adjusted net loss (excluding special items and deferred income tax and social contribution) for 1Q20 was US$ (104.0) million , with Adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.57) . The adjusted net loss in 1Q19 was US$ (61.8) million , for an adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.34) in the quarter;





and , respectively. Adjusted net loss (excluding special items and deferred income tax and social contribution) for 1Q20 was , with Adjusted loss per ADS of . The adjusted net loss in 1Q19 was , for an adjusted loss per ADS of in the quarter; Embraer reported Free cash flow of US$ (676.5) million in 1Q20, in line with free cash flow of US$ (665.3) million reported in 1Q19, which is historically negative due to seasonal working capital consumption;





in 1Q20, in line with free cash flow of reported in 1Q19, which is historically negative due to seasonal working capital consumption; Embraer's liquidity remains solid as the Company finished the quarter with total cash of US$ 2,500.6 million and major debt maturities starting in 2022 onwards. Total debt at the end of 1Q20 was US$ 3,832.2 million , yielding a net debt position of US$ 1,331.6 million versus net debt of US$ 1,103.7 million in 1Q19. Embraer continues to evaluate additional financing to further enhance its cash position;





and major debt maturities starting in 2022 onwards. Total debt at the end of 1Q20 was , yielding a net debt position of versus net debt of in 1Q19. Embraer continues to evaluate additional financing to further enhance its cash position; Due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial and deliveries guidance for the Company's 2020 results remains suspended at this point.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data

1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Revenue 823.3 2,085.0 633.8 EBIT (15.2) (67.6) (46.9) EBIT margin % -1.8% -3.2% -7.4% Adjusted EBIT (15.2) 4.0 8.7 Adjusted EBIT margin % -1.8% 0.2% 1.4% EBITDA 30.9 (5.8) 9.3 EBITDA margin % 3.8% -0.3% 1.5% Adjusted EBITDA 30.9 65.8 64.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 3.8% 3.2% 10.2% Adjusted net income (Loss) (61.8) (93.4) (104.0) Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (0.3360) (0.5077) (0.5651) Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders (42.5) (209.8) (292.0) Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$) (0.2311) (1.1404) (1.5867) Adjusted free cash flow (665.3) 739.4 (676.5) Net debt (1,103.7) (612.4) (1,331.6)

