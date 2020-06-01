Embraer Earnings Results 1st Quarter 2020
Jun 01, 2020, 06:00 ET
SÃO PAULO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its First Quarter Earnings Results.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Embraer delivered five commercial jets and nine executive jets (five light / four large) in 1Q20, and the Company's firm order backlog at the end of 1Q20 was US$ 15.9 billion;
- EBIT and EBITDA in 1Q20 as reported were US$ (46.9) million and US$ 9.3 million, respectively, yielding EBIT margin of -7.4% and EBITDA margin of 1.5%. This compares to EBIT of US$ (15.2) million (-1.8% EBIT margin) and EBITDA of US$ 30.9 million (3.8% EBITDA margin) in 1Q19.
- The 1Q20 results include special items due to the impacts of COVID-19: 1) US$ 22.2 million in negative fair value changes on the Company's stake in Republic Airways Holdings, and 2) US$ 33.4 million in bad debt provisions on accounts receivables, as the Company adopted a more conservative approach in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$ 8.7 million and US$ 64.9 million, respectively, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of 1.4% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.2%;
- 1Q20 Net loss attributable to Embraer shareholders and Loss per ADS were US$ (292.0) million and US$ (1.59), respectively. Adjusted net loss (excluding special items and deferred income tax and social contribution) for 1Q20 was US$ (104.0) million, with Adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.57). The adjusted net loss in 1Q19 was US$ (61.8) million, for an adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.34) in the quarter;
- Embraer reported Free cash flow of US$ (676.5) million in 1Q20, in line with free cash flow of US$ (665.3) million reported in 1Q19, which is historically negative due to seasonal working capital consumption;
- Embraer's liquidity remains solid as the Company finished the quarter with total cash of US$ 2,500.6 million and major debt maturities starting in 2022 onwards. Total debt at the end of 1Q20 was US$ 3,832.2 million, yielding a net debt position of US$ 1,331.6 million versus net debt of US$ 1,103.7 million in 1Q19. Embraer continues to evaluate additional financing to further enhance its cash position;
- Due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial and deliveries guidance for the Company's 2020 results remains suspended at this point.
MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS
|
in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data
|
1Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
Revenue
|
823.3
|
2,085.0
|
633.8
|
EBIT
|
(15.2)
|
(67.6)
|
(46.9)
|
EBIT margin %
|
-1.8%
|
-3.2%
|
-7.4%
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
(15.2)
|
4.0
|
8.7
|
Adjusted EBIT margin %
|
-1.8%
|
0.2%
|
1.4%
|
EBITDA
|
30.9
|
(5.8)
|
9.3
|
EBITDA margin %
|
3.8%
|
-0.3%
|
1.5%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
30.9
|
65.8
|
64.9
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
|
3.8%
|
3.2%
|
10.2%
|
Adjusted net income (Loss)
|
(61.8)
|
(93.4)
|
(104.0)
|
Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic
|
(0.3360)
|
(0.5077)
|
(0.5651)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders
|
(42.5)
|
(209.8)
|
(292.0)
|
Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$)
|
(0.2311)
|
(1.1404)
|
(1.5867)
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
(665.3)
|
739.4
|
(676.5)
|
Net debt
|
(1,103.7)
|
(612.4)
|
(1,331.6)
For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Eduardo Couto, Chris Thornsberry, Caio Pinez, Nádia Santos, and Viviane Pinheiro.
(+55 11) 3040-6874
[email protected]
ri.embraer.com.br
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Embraer will host a conference call to present its 1Q20 Results on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM (SP) / 9:30 AM (NY). The conference call will also be broadcast live over the web at ri.embraer.com.br
Conference ID: EMBRAER
Telephones USA / Canada: +1 (412) 717-9627 / +1 (844) 204-8942
Telephones U.K.: +44 20 3795-9972
Telephones Brazil: +55 (11) 4210-1803 / +55 (11) 3181-8565
