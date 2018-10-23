Embraer Earnings Results 3rd Quarter 2018

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Third Quarter 2018 earnings results.

HIGHLIGHTS

In 3Q18, Embraer delivered 15 commercial and 24 executive (17 light and 7 large) jets, compared to the 25 commercial and 20 executive (13 light and 7 large) jets in 3Q17;

The Company's firm order backlog was US$ 13.6 billion at the end of 3Q18, including contracts of the Services & Support segment;

at the end of 3Q18, including contracts of the Services & Support segment; Reported EBIT and EBITDA in 3Q18 were US$ 45.4 million and US$ 104.8 million , respectively, yielding margins of 3.9% and 9.1%. On a year-to-date basis, the Company's reported EBIT and EBITDA in 2018 were US$ 54.1 million and US$ 238.4 million , respectively. The year-to-date figures include the negative impact of a non-recurring special item of US$ 127.2 million related to additional costs on the KC-390 development contract in 2Q18 resulting from the incident with prototype aircraft 001 in May;

and , respectively, yielding margins of 3.9% and 9.1%. On a year-to-date basis, the Company's reported EBIT and EBITDA in 2018 were and , respectively. The year-to-date figures include the negative impact of a non-recurring special item of related to additional costs on the KC-390 development contract in 2Q18 resulting from the incident with prototype aircraft 001 in May; Over the first nine months of 2018, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of the KC-390 special item, were US$ 181.3 million and US$ 365.6 million , respectively. Year-to-date adjusted EBIT margin over the first nine months of 2018 was 5.3% and adjusted EBITDA margin in the same period was 10.8%, in line with Embraer's published 2018 guidance ranges of 5-6% for adjusted EBIT and 10-11% for adjusted EBITDA;

and , respectively. Year-to-date adjusted EBIT margin over the first nine months of 2018 was 5.3% and adjusted EBITDA margin in the same period was 10.8%, in line with Embraer's published 2018 guidance ranges of 5-6% for adjusted EBIT and 10-11% for adjusted EBITDA; 3Q18 Net loss attributable to Embraer shareholders and Loss per ADS were US$ (21.3) million and US$ (0.12) , respectively. Adjusted net loss (excluding deferred income tax and social contribution) for 3Q18 was US$ (29.1) million , with Adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.16) ;

and , respectively. Adjusted net loss (excluding deferred income tax and social contribution) for 3Q18 was , with Adjusted loss per ADS of ; Embraer had negative Free cash flow of US$ (166.4) million in 3Q18, and finished the quarter with total cash of US$ 3,142.1 million and total debt of US$ 4,022.6 million , yielding net debt of US$ 880.5 million ;

in 3Q18, and finished the quarter with total cash of and total debt of , yielding net debt of ; The Company reaffirms all aspects of its 2018 financial and aircraft deliveries guidance, which does not include the non-recurring impact of the KC-390 cost base revision recognized in 2Q18.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data IFRS (1) (1) (1) (1) 2Q18 3Q17* 3Q18 YTD18 Revenue 1,256.5 1,301.5 1,151.7 3,400.2 EBIT (17.7) 55.4 45.4 54.1 EBIT Margin % -1.4% 4.3% 3.9% 1.6% Adjusted EBIT 109.5 59.0 45.4 181.3 Adjusted EBIT Margin % 8.7% 4.5% 3.9% 5.3% EBITDA 44.1 130.0 104.8 238.4 EBITDA Margin % 3.5% 10.0% 9.1% 7.0% Adjusted EBITDA 171.3 133.6 104.8 365.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.6% 10.3% 9.1% 10.8% Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 2 6.1 65.4 (29.1) (47.6) Adjusted earnings per share - ADS basic 0.0331 0.3557 (0.1586) (0.2596) Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders (126.5) 103.9 (21.3) (160.1) Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$) (0.6898) 0.5653 (0.1161) (0.8727) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 47.8 (22.8) (166.4) (549.3) Net debt (721.2) (722.8) (880.5) (880.5) (1) Derived from unaudited financial information. * Restated 2017 results for new accounting rules (IFRS 15 and IFRS 9)

For additional information, please check the full document in our website ri.embraer.com.br

