Embraer Earnings Results 3rd Quarter 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In 3Q19, Embraer delivered 17 commercial and 27 executive (15 light and 12 large) jets, compared to 15 commercial jets and 24 executive (17 light and 7 large) jets in 3Q18;

The Company's firm order backlog at the end of 3Q19 was US$ 16.2 billion ;

; EBIT and EBITDA in 3Q19 were US$ (20.8) million and US$ 18.2 million , respectively, yielding EBIT margin of -1.8% and EBITDA margin of 1.5%. The quarterly results were impacted by separation costs of US$ 34.8 million related to the carve out of Embraer's Commercial Aviation business. In the first nine months of 2019 the Company's EBIT was US$ (9.3) million (EBIT margin of -0.3%) and EBITDA was US$ 116.2 million (EBITDA margin of 3.4%). In the same period separation costs represented US$ 66.6 million ;

, versus free cash flow of reported in 3Q18; Embraer updates its 2019 and 2020 guidance. For 2019, Embraer reaffirms deliveries of 85 – 95 commercial jets, 90 – 110 executive jets, two KC-390 aircraft, and now expects five Super Tucano deliveries. The Company reaffirms guidance for 2019 revenues of US$ 5.3 – US$ 5.7 billion and breakeven EBIT margin, while removing the estimates related to the consummation of the strategic partnership with Boeing by the end of the year. Embraer also introduces 2019 Free Cash Flow guidance for a use of US$ (300) – US$ (100) million for the year;

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data

2Q19 3Q18 3Q19 YTD19 Revenue 1,378.7 1,159.3 1,175.6 3,377.6 EBIT 26.6 54.3 (20.8) (9.3) EBIT margin % 1.9% 4.7% -1.8% -0.3% Adjusted EBIT 26.6 54.3 (20.8) (9.3) Adjusted EBIT margin % 1.9% 4.7% -1.8% -0.3% EBITDA 67.0 113.7 18.2 116.2 EBITDA margin % 4.9% 9.8% 1.5% 3.4% Adjusted EBITDA 67.0 113.7 18.2 116.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 4.9% 9.8% 1.5% 3.4% Adjusted net income (Loss) (13.9) (16.5) (48.4) (124.0) Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (0.0756) (0.0899) (0.2631) (0.6741) Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders 7.2 (12.5) (77.2) (112.4) Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$) 0.0391 (0.0681) (0.4197) (0.6110) Adjusted free cash flow 1.5 (162.6) (257.4) (921.3) Net debt (1,090.3) (884.8) (1,347.2) (1,347.2)

