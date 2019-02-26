Embraer Earnings Results 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018
Mar 14, 2019, 06:00 ET
SÃO PAULO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Results.
HIGHLIGHTS
Embraer delivered 33 commercial jets and 36 executive jets (24 light / 12 large) in 4Q18, and in 2018 delivered 90 commercial jets and 91 executive jets (64 light / 27 large);
The Company's firm order backlog increased to US$ 16.3 billion at the end of 4Q18, including contracts of the Services & Support segment, up from the US$ 13.6 billion reported at the end of 3Q18;
Revenues in 4Q18 were US$ 1,670.9 million and for fiscal year 2018 were US$ 5,071.1 million, in line with the Company's revised outlook of US$ 5.1 billion disclosed on January 16, 2019;
Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excluding special items were US$ 42.5 million and US$ 108.1 million, respectively, in 4Q18, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of 2.5% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.5%. Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA exclude a US$ 61.3 million special item in 4Q18 related to an impairment in the Executive Jets segment;
For 2018, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA were US$ 223.8 million and US$ 473.7 million, respectively, excluding US$ 188.5 million in total special items. The Company's 2018 adjusted EBIT margin was 4.4% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.3%, below the initial outlook published in early 2018 but in line with the updated guidance published in mid-January 2019;
4Q18 Net loss attributable to Embraer shareholders and Loss per ADS were US$ (18.1) million and US$ (0.10), respectively. Adjusted net loss (excluding deferred income tax and social contribution and special items) for 4Q18 was US$ (6.6) million, with Adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.04). Embraer reported adjusted net loss in 2018 of US$ (54.2) million, for an adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.30);
Embraer generated Free cash flow of US$ 422.0 million in 4Q18, finishing 2018 with an adjusted free cash flow usage of US$ 127.5 million, slightly better than the updated outlook from mid-January. The Company finished the year with total cash of US$ 3,207.8 million and total debt of US$ 3,647.7 million, yielding net debt of US$ 439.9 million versus net debt of US$880.5 million at the end of 3Q18;
The Company reaffirms all aspects of its 2019 guidance disclosed to the market on January 16, 2019.
|
MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS
|
in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data
|
IFRS
|
3Q18
|
4Q17
|
4Q18
|
2017
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
1,151.7
|
1,731.0
|
1,670.9
|
5,859.4
|
5,071.1
|
EBIT
|
45.4
|
62.7
|
(18.8)
|
341.9
|
35.3
|
EBIT Margin %
|
3.9%
|
3.6%
|
-1.1%
|
5.8%
|
0.7%
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
45.4
|
117.2
|
42.5
|
398.2
|
223.8
|
Adjusted EBIT Margin %
|
3.9%
|
6.8%
|
2.5%
|
6.8%
|
4.4%
|
EBITDA
|
104.8
|
150.3
|
46.8
|
657.3
|
285.2
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
9.1%
|
8.7%
|
2.8%
|
11.2%
|
5.6%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
104.8
|
204.8
|
108.1
|
713.6
|
473.7
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|
9.1%
|
11.8%
|
6.5%
|
12.2%
|
9.3%
|
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
|
(29.1)
|
76.5
|
(6.6)
|
312.9
|
(54.2)
|
Adjusted earnings per share - ADS basic
|
(0.1586)
|
0.4169
|
(0.0360)
|
1.7045
|
(0.2955)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders
|
(21.3)
|
39.8
|
(18.1)
|
264.0
|
(178.2)
|
Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$)
|
(0.1161)
|
0.2166
|
(0.0986)
|
1.4381
|
(0.9710)
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
(166.4)
|
402.2
|
422.0
|
364.6
|
(127.5)
|
Net debt
|
(880.5)
|
(310.4)
|
(439.9)
|
(310.4)
|
(439.9)
For additional information, please check the full document in our website ri.embraer.com.br
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Eduardo Couto, Chris Thornsberry, Caio Pinez, Nádia Santos, Paulo Ferreira and Viviane Pinheiro.
(+55 12) 3927 1000
investor.relations@embraer.com.br
ri.embraer.com.br
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Embraer will host a conference call to present its 4Q18 Results on Thursday, March 14, 2018 at 10:30 AM (SP) / 9:30 AM (NY). The conference call will also be broadcast live over the web at ri.embraer.com.br
Conference ID: EMBRAER
Telephones USA / International: (Toll-free) +1 (866) 262-4553 / (Dial-in) +1 (412) 317-6029
Telephones Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001 / +55 (11) 2820-4001
SOURCE Embraer S.A.
