Embraer Earnings Results 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Embraer delivered 33 commercial jets and 36 executive jets (24 light / 12 large) in 4Q18, and in 2018 delivered 90 commercial jets and 91 executive jets (64 light / 27 large);

The Company's firm order backlog increased to US$ 16.3 billion at the end of 4Q18, including contracts of the Services & Support segment, up from the US$ 13.6 billion reported at the end of 3Q18;

Revenues in 4Q18 were US$ 1,670.9 million and for fiscal year 2018 were US$ 5,071.1 million, in line with the Company's revised outlook of US$ 5.1 billion disclosed on January 16, 2019;

Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excluding special items were US$ 42.5 million and US$ 108.1 million, respectively, in 4Q18, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of 2.5% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.5%. Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA exclude a US$ 61.3 million special item in 4Q18 related to an impairment in the Executive Jets segment;

For 2018, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA were US$ 223.8 million and US$ 473.7 million, respectively, excluding US$ 188.5 million in total special items. The Company's 2018 adjusted EBIT margin was 4.4% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.3%, below the initial outlook published in early 2018 but in line with the updated guidance published in mid-January 2019;

4Q18 Net loss attributable to Embraer shareholders and Loss per ADS were US$ (18.1) million and US$ (0.10), respectively. Adjusted net loss (excluding deferred income tax and social contribution and special items) for 4Q18 was US$ (6.6) million, with Adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.04). Embraer reported adjusted net loss in 2018 of US$ (54.2) million, for an adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.30);

Embraer generated Free cash flow of US$ 422.0 million in 4Q18, finishing 2018 with an adjusted free cash flow usage of US$ 127.5 million, slightly better than the updated outlook from mid-January. The Company finished the year with total cash of US$ 3,207.8 million and total debt of US$ 3,647.7 million, yielding net debt of US$ 439.9 million versus net debt of US$880.5 million at the end of 3Q18;

The Company reaffirms all aspects of its 2019 guidance disclosed to the market on January 16, 2019.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data

IFRS 3Q18 4Q17 4Q18 2017 2018 Revenue 1,151.7 1,731.0 1,670.9 5,859.4 5,071.1 EBIT 45.4 62.7 (18.8) 341.9 35.3 EBIT Margin % 3.9% 3.6% -1.1% 5.8% 0.7% Adjusted EBIT 45.4 117.2 42.5 398.2 223.8 Adjusted EBIT Margin % 3.9% 6.8% 2.5% 6.8% 4.4% EBITDA 104.8 150.3 46.8 657.3 285.2 EBITDA Margin % 9.1% 8.7% 2.8% 11.2% 5.6% Adjusted EBITDA 104.8 204.8 108.1 713.6 473.7 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.1% 11.8% 6.5% 12.2% 9.3% Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (29.1) 76.5 (6.6) 312.9 (54.2) Adjusted earnings per share - ADS basic (0.1586) 0.4169 (0.0360) 1.7045 (0.2955) Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders (21.3) 39.8 (18.1) 264.0 (178.2) Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$) (0.1161) 0.2166 (0.0986) 1.4381 (0.9710) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (166.4) 402.2 422.0 364.6 (127.5) Net debt (880.5) (310.4) (439.9) (310.4) (439.9)

