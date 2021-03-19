Embraer Earnings Results 4th Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020

SÃO PAULO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Fourth Quarter 2020 and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Embraer delivered 28 commercial jets and 43 executive jets (23 light / 20 large) in 4Q20, and in 2020 delivered 44 commercial jets and 86 executive jets (56 light / 30 large). Total company firm order backlog at the end of 2020 was US$ 14.4 billion ;

; Revenues in 4Q20 reached US$ 1,841.4 million and for fiscal year 2020 were US$ 3,771.1 million , representing year-over-year declines of 11.7% and 31.0%, respectively, versus their prior year periods;

and for fiscal year 2020 were , representing year-over-year declines of 11.7% and 31.0%, respectively, versus their prior year periods; Excluding special items, adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$ 76.6 million and US$ 145.6 million , respectively, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of 4.2% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.9%. For fiscal year 2020, adjusted EBIT was US$ (100.5) million (-2.7% margin) and adjusted EBITDA was US$ 82.1 million (2.2% margin), with the negative EBIT mostly driven by weakness in the Company's Commercial Aviation segment within the context of the Covid-19 pandemic;

and , respectively, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of 4.2% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.9%. For fiscal year 2020, adjusted EBIT was (-2.7% margin) and adjusted EBITDA was (2.2% margin), with the negative EBIT mostly driven by weakness in the Company's Commercial Aviation segment within the context of the Covid-19 pandemic; Adjusted net loss (excluding special items and deferred income tax and social contribution) in 4Q20 was US$ (12.5) million , with adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.07) , while adjusted net loss for 2020 was US$ (463.7) million , with adjusted loss per ADS for the period of US$ (2.52) ;

, with adjusted loss per ADS of , while adjusted net loss for 2020 was , with adjusted loss per ADS for the period of ; Embraer reported a significant improvement in Free cash flow in 4Q20, reporting cash generation of US$ 725.1 million in the period, leading to full year free cash flow usage of US$ (990.2) million in 2020;

in the period, leading to full year free cash flow usage of in 2020; The Company finished the year with total cash of US$ 2.8 billion , steady versus the US$ 2.8 billion in cash at the end of 2019. Embraer's net debt position at the end of 2020 was US$ 1,695.7 million ;

, steady versus the in cash at the end of 2019. Embraer's net debt position at the end of 2020 was ; Due to continued uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the industry, the Company has decided to not publish 2021 financial and delivery guidance at this point.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data

3Q20 4Q19 4Q20 2019 2020 Revenue 758.7 2,085.0 1,841.4 5,462.6 3,771.1 EBIT (37.7) (67.6) 103.6 (77.0) (323.4) EBIT margin % -5.0% -3.2% 5.6% -1.4% -8.6% Adjusted EBIT (45.3) 4.0 76.6 (5.4) (100.5) Adjusted EBIT margin % -6.0% 0.2% 4.2% -0.1% -2.7% EBITDA (0.6) (5.8) 172.6 110.3 (39.6) EBITDA margin % -0.1% -0.3% 9.4% 2.0% -1.1% Adjusted EBITDA (8.2) 65.8 145.6 181.9 82.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin % -1.1% 3.2% 7.9% 3.3% 2.2% Adjusted net income (Loss) (148.3) (93.4) (12.5) (217.5) (463.7) Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (0.8058) (0.5077) (0.0679) (1.1822) (2.5194) Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders (121.2) (209.8) (3.3) (322.3) (731.9) Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$) (0.6585) (1.1404) (0.0179) (1.7519) (3.9766) Adjusted free cash flow (566.5) 739.4 725.1 (181.8) (990.2) Net debt (2,365.1) (612.4) (1,695.7) (612.4) (1,695.7)

For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Eduardo Couto, Chris Thornsberry, Caio Pinez and Viviane Pinheiro.

(+55 11) 3040-6874

[email protected]

ri.embraer.com.br

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Embraer will host a conference call to present its 4Q20 Results on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM (SP) / 1:00 PM (NY). The conference call will also be broadcast live over the web at ri.embraer.com.br

Conference ID: EMBRAER

Telephones USA / Canada: +1 (412) 717-9627 / +1 (844) 204-8942

Telephones Brazil: +55 (11) 4210-1803 / +55 (11) 3181-8565

We recommend calling 15 minutes in advance.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

Related Links

https://ri.embraer.com.br

