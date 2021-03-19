Embraer Earnings Results 4th Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020
Mar 19, 2021, 07:00 ET
SÃO PAULO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Fourth Quarter 2020 and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Results.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Embraer delivered 28 commercial jets and 43 executive jets (23 light / 20 large) in 4Q20, and in 2020 delivered 44 commercial jets and 86 executive jets (56 light / 30 large). Total company firm order backlog at the end of 2020 was US$ 14.4 billion;
- Revenues in 4Q20 reached US$ 1,841.4 million and for fiscal year 2020 were US$ 3,771.1 million, representing year-over-year declines of 11.7% and 31.0%, respectively, versus their prior year periods;
- Excluding special items, adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$ 76.6 million and US$ 145.6 million, respectively, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of 4.2% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.9%. For fiscal year 2020, adjusted EBIT was US$ (100.5) million (-2.7% margin) and adjusted EBITDA was US$ 82.1 million (2.2% margin), with the negative EBIT mostly driven by weakness in the Company's Commercial Aviation segment within the context of the Covid-19 pandemic;
- Adjusted net loss (excluding special items and deferred income tax and social contribution) in 4Q20 was US$ (12.5) million, with adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.07), while adjusted net loss for 2020 was US$ (463.7) million, with adjusted loss per ADS for the period of US$ (2.52);
- Embraer reported a significant improvement in Free cash flow in 4Q20, reporting cash generation of US$ 725.1 million in the period, leading to full year free cash flow usage of US$ (990.2) million in 2020;
- The Company finished the year with total cash of US$ 2.8 billion, steady versus the US$ 2.8 billion in cash at the end of 2019. Embraer's net debt position at the end of 2020 was US$ 1,695.7 million;
- Due to continued uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the industry, the Company has decided to not publish 2021 financial and delivery guidance at this point.
MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS
|
in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data
|
3Q20
|
4Q19
|
4Q20
|
2019
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
758.7
|
2,085.0
|
1,841.4
|
5,462.6
|
3,771.1
|
EBIT
|
(37.7)
|
(67.6)
|
103.6
|
(77.0)
|
(323.4)
|
EBIT margin %
|
-5.0%
|
-3.2%
|
5.6%
|
-1.4%
|
-8.6%
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
(45.3)
|
4.0
|
76.6
|
(5.4)
|
(100.5)
|
Adjusted EBIT margin %
|
-6.0%
|
0.2%
|
4.2%
|
-0.1%
|
-2.7%
|
EBITDA
|
(0.6)
|
(5.8)
|
172.6
|
110.3
|
(39.6)
|
EBITDA margin %
|
-0.1%
|
-0.3%
|
9.4%
|
2.0%
|
-1.1%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(8.2)
|
65.8
|
145.6
|
181.9
|
82.1
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
|
-1.1%
|
3.2%
|
7.9%
|
3.3%
|
2.2%
|
Adjusted net income (Loss)
|
(148.3)
|
(93.4)
|
(12.5)
|
(217.5)
|
(463.7)
|
Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic
|
(0.8058)
|
(0.5077)
|
(0.0679)
|
(1.1822)
|
(2.5194)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders
|
(121.2)
|
(209.8)
|
(3.3)
|
(322.3)
|
(731.9)
|
Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$)
|
(0.6585)
|
(1.1404)
|
(0.0179)
|
(1.7519)
|
(3.9766)
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
(566.5)
|
739.4
|
725.1
|
(181.8)
|
(990.2)
|
Net debt
|
(2,365.1)
|
(612.4)
|
(1,695.7)
|
(612.4)
|
(1,695.7)
For additional information, please check the full document on our website ri.embraer.com.br
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Eduardo Couto, Chris Thornsberry, Caio Pinez and Viviane Pinheiro.
(+55 11) 3040-6874
[email protected]
ri.embraer.com.br
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Embraer will host a conference call to present its 4Q20 Results on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM (SP) / 1:00 PM (NY). The conference call will also be broadcast live over the web at ri.embraer.com.br
Conference ID: EMBRAER
Telephones USA / Canada: +1 (412) 717-9627 / +1 (844) 204-8942
Telephones Brazil: +55 (11) 4210-1803 / +55 (11) 3181-8565
We recommend calling 15 minutes in advance.
