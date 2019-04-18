Embraer Praetor 600 Business Jet Outperforms on Certification; The Most Disruptive and Technologically Advanced Aircraft to Enter the Super-Midsize Category is Awarded Brazilian Certification

SÃO PAULO, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer announces that the company's new Praetor 600 super-midsize business jet was granted its Type Certificate by Brazil's Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC—Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil), having been announced in October 2018 at NBAA-BACE and becoming the only super-midsize business jet to be certified since 2014.

The Praetor 600 is the best performing super-midsize jet ever developed, surpassing all its main design goals and becoming capable of flying beyond 4,000 nautical miles in long-range cruise speed or beyond 3,700 nautical miles at Mach .80 from runways shorter than 4,500ft, complemented by an outstanding payload capability.

"Our engineering and program teams have outperformed again by passionately designing, developing and certifying the class-leading Praetor 600 business jet, exceeding specifications and expectations, and ahead of schedule," said Paulo César Souza e Silva, Embraer CEO. "This advanced aircraft reflects not only our journey of innovation, it is also a preview of the future of this great company."

"The most disruptive and technologically advanced super-midsize business jet has arrived. The Praetor 600 will fascinate our customers with the highest performance, technology and comfort in its class and raise the customer experience to an unprecedented level," said Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO, Embraer Executive Jets. "I want to thank and congratulate the Embraer family for bringing to market an aircraft that will create true value for customers and shareholders alike."

The Praetor 600 is now the farthest-flying super-midsize jet, able to make nonstop flights between London and New York, São Paulo and Miami, Dubai and London. With four passengers and NBAA IFR Reserves, the Praetor 600 has an intercontinental range of 4,018 nautical miles (7,441 km). Take Off Field Length for such a mission is only 4,436 ft (1,352 m). At M0.80, range is 3,719 nm (6,887 km) with four passengers and NBBA IFR Reserves.

The Praetor 600 is the first super-midsize jet with full fly-by-wire technology, which powers the Active Turbulence Reduction that not only makes every flight the smoothest but also the most efficient possible.

The Embraer DNA Design interior eloquently explores every dimension of the only super-midsize to feature a six-foot-tall, flat-floor cabin, stone flooring and a vacuum service lavatory, all in the same certified aircraft. The class-exclusive Active Turbulence Reduction and 5,800-foot cabin altitude, complemented by a whisper silent cabin, have set the highest standards in customer experience in the super-midsize category. In addition to the full-service galley and a wardrobe, eight fully reclining club seats may be berthed into four beds, and the baggage space is the largest in the class.

Advanced technology throughout the cabin is also a trait of the Embraer DNA Design, beginning with the industry-exclusive Upper Tech Panel that displays flight information and offers cabin management features also available on personal devices through Honeywell Ovation Select. High-capacity, ultra high-speed connectivity for all aboard is available through Viasat's Ka-band, with speeds of up to 16Mbps and unlimited streaming, another industry-exclusive in super-midsize jets.

The Praetor 600 features Collins Aerospace's newest edition of the acclaimed Pro Line Fusion flight deck. Capabilities such as the industry-first vertical weather display, air-traffic-control-like situational awareness with ADSB-IN, predictive wind shear radar capability, as well as Embraer Enhanced Vision System (E2VS) with a Head-up Display (HUD) and an Enhanced Video System (EVS), an Inertial Reference System (IRS) and a Synthetic Vision Guidance System (SVGS) are some of the highlights on the Praetor 600 flight deck.

SPECIFICATIONS CERTIFIED AIRCRAFT DESIGN GOALS Range 4 pax @ LRC(1) 4,018 nm / 7,441 km 3,900 nm / 7,223 km Range 4 pax @ M0.80(2) 3,719 nm / 6,888 km 3,605 nm / 6,676 km Takeoff distance @ 4 pax / full fuel(3) 4,436 ft / 1,352 m 4,458 ft / 1,359 M Takeoff distance @ MTOW(4) 4,717 ft / 1,438 m 4,800 ft / 1,463 m Unfactored landing distance(5) 2,165 ft / 660 m 2,270 ft / 692 m Maximum operating altitude 45,000 ft / 13,716 m 45,000 ft / 13,716 m Maximum payload(6) 4,001 lb / 1,815 kg 4,001 lb / 1,815 kg





(1) NBAA IFR reserves; 200 nm alternate; 4 pax @ 200 lbs each; baseline aircraft; LRC (Long Range Cruise) (2) NBAA IFR reserves; 200 nm alternate; 4 pax @ 200 lbs each; baseline aircraft; M0.80 (3) SL; ISA ; full fuel; 4 pax @ 200 lbs each; NBAA IFR reserves; 200 nm alternate; baseline aircraft; (4) SL; ISA; MTOW (5) SL; ISA ; 4 pax @ 200 lbs each; NBAA IFR reserves; 200 nm alternate; baseline aircraft (6) Baseline aircraft

Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

About the Praetor 600

The Praetor 600 is the most disruptive and technologically advanced aircraft to enter the super-midsize category, delivering the ultimate customer experience with an unparalleled combination of performance, comfort and technology. The Praetor 600 will be the farthest-flying super-midsize business jet, which allows nonstop flights between London and New York. With four passengers and NBAA IFR Reserves, the Praetor 600 will have an intercontinental range of 4,018 nautical miles (7,441 km) with the highest payload capacity in its class.

Being the only super-midsize business jet with full fly-by-wire technology and active turbulence reduction, passengers will enjoy the smoothest possible flight in a best-in-class 6-foot-tall flat-floor cabin, complemented by an unmatched 5,800-foot cabin altitude for ultimate passenger comfort. The Embraer DNA Design cabin includes eight fully reclining club seats which may be berthed into four beds for complete rest. The cabin includes a full service galley at the entrance, a rear private lavatory with a vacuum toilet and an in-flight-accessible baggage area. The total baggage space is the largest in the super-midsize category.

Advanced technology also abounds throughout the cabin beginning with the industry-exclusive Upper Tech Panel that displays flight information and offers cabin management features also available on personal devices through Honeywell Ovation Select. Air to ground Gogo AVANCE L5 connectivity is available for US operators. High-capacity, ultra high-speed connectivity for all aboard is available through Viasat's Ka-band with speeds of up to 16Mbps and unlimited streaming, another industry-exclusive among midsize business jets. An optional in-flight entertainment system consists of a high-definition video system, surround sound, and multiple audio and video input options.

The Praetor 600 features the state-of-the-art Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics suite with four 15.1-inch high-resolution LCD displays, and paperless operations capability, with graphical flight planning and industry-first vertical weather display, air-traffic-control-like situational awareness with ADSB-IN, and predictive wind shear radar capability, in addition to Jeppesen charts and maps as well as, an Inertial Reference System (IRS), a Synthetic Vision Guidance System (SVGS), and the Embraer Enhanced Vision System (E2VS) which features a Head-up Display (HUD) and an Enhanced Video System (EVS). The Praetor 600 is powered by two advanced, fuel-efficient Honeywell HTF 7500E turbofan engines, the greenest in their class.

SOURCE Embraer S.A.