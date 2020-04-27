Embraer S.A. - Material Fact
Apr 27, 2020, 09:42 ET
SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brasil, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In compliance with the provisions of the CVM Instruction 358/02 and in addition to the material fact released on 04/25/2020, Embraer S.A. (EMBR3 and ERJ) informs its shareholders and the market that arbitration proceedings have commenced with respect to the termination of the Master Transaction Agreement (MTA) executed with The Boeing Company.
São José dos Campos, April 27, 2020.
Antonio Carlos Garcia
Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
