EMBRAER S.A. - Notice To The Market
May 09, 2019, 17:07 ET
SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("the Company" or "Embraer") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in this exceptional circumstance, it will not disclose its quarterly financial information for the first quarter of 2019 ("ITR for 1Q2019") within the period established in CVM Instruction 480/09. This is due to the separation of assets and liabilities of the Commercial Aviation business and its associated services ("Commercial Aviation Unit") for the purposes of the initial application of the required accounting treatment, following the approval of the strategic partnership with The Boeing Company in the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on February 26, 2019 ("the Transaction").
However, considering its commitment to transparency with its investors and the market, the Company informs that the publication of its results (earnings press release) will remain on May 15, 2019, without the effect of the separation of the Commercial Aviation Unit as a discontinued operation, along with the respective public presentation to shareholders and the market. Embraer will release the ITR for 1Q2019 revised by the external auditors as soon as it completes the separation work of the Commercial Aviation Unit.
Embraer clarifies that the consummation of the Transaction remains subject to approval by Brazilian, United States, and other applicable jurisdictional authorities, as well as the satisfaction of other usual conditions in such transactions.
Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado
Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
PRESS OFFICES:
Headquarters (Brazil)
Corporate Communications
embraer@idealhks.com
Cell: +55 11 98890 7777
Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984
North America
Alyssa Ten Eyck
ayeck@embraer.com
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847
Europe, Middle East and Africa
Guy Douglas
guy.douglas@nl.embraer.com
Cell: +31 (0)657120121
Tell: +31 (0)202158109
China
Mirage Zhong
mirage.zhong@bjs.embraer.com
Cell: +86 185 1378 5180
Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988
Asia Pacific
Nilma Missir-Boissac
nilma.boissac@sin.embraer.com
Cell: +65 9012 8428
Tel.: +65 6305 9955
SOURCE Embraer S.A.
Share this article