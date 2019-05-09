EMBRAER S.A. - Notice To The Market

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (" the Company " or " Embraer ") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in this exceptional circumstance, it will not disclose its quarterly financial information for the first quarter of 2019 (" ITR for 1Q2019 ") within the period established in CVM Instruction 480/09. This is due to the separation of assets and liabilities of the Commercial Aviation business and its associated services (" Commercial Aviation Unit ") for the purposes of the initial application of the required accounting treatment, following the approval of the strategic partnership with The Boeing Company in the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on February 26, 2019 (" the Transaction ").

However, considering its commitment to transparency with its investors and the market, the Company informs that the publication of its results (earnings press release) will remain on May 15, 2019, without the effect of the separation of the Commercial Aviation Unit as a discontinued operation, along with the respective public presentation to shareholders and the market. Embraer will release the ITR for 1Q2019 revised by the external auditors as soon as it completes the separation work of the Commercial Aviation Unit.

Embraer clarifies that the consummation of the Transaction remains subject to approval by Brazilian, United States, and other applicable jurisdictional authorities, as well as the satisfaction of other usual conditions in such transactions.

Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado

Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

