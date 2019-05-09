EMBRAER S.A. - Notice To The Market

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

May 09, 2019, 17:07 ET

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. ("the Company" or "Embraer") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in this exceptional circumstance, it will not disclose its quarterly financial information for the first quarter of 2019 ("ITR for 1Q2019") within the period established in CVM Instruction 480/09. This is due to the separation of assets and liabilities of the Commercial Aviation business and its associated services ("Commercial Aviation Unit") for the purposes of the initial application of the required accounting treatment, following the approval of the strategic partnership with The Boeing Company in the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on February 26, 2019 ("the Transaction").

However, considering its commitment to transparency with its investors and the market, the Company informs that the publication of its results (earnings press release) will remain on May 15, 2019, without the effect of the separation of the Commercial Aviation Unit as a discontinued operation, along with the respective public presentation to shareholders and the market. Embraer will release the ITR for 1Q2019 revised by the external auditors as soon as it completes the separation work of the Commercial Aviation Unit.

Embraer clarifies that the consummation of the Transaction remains subject to approval by Brazilian, United States, and other applicable jurisdictional authorities, as well as the satisfaction of other usual conditions in such transactions.

Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado
Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

 

PRESS OFFICES:

Headquarters (Brazil)

Corporate Communications
embraer@idealhks.com  
Cell: +55 11 98890 7777
Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984

North America

Alyssa Ten Eyck
ayeck@embraer.com  
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Guy Douglas
guy.douglas@nl.embraer.com 
Cell: +31 (0)657120121
Tell: +31 (0)202158109

China

Mirage Zhong
mirage.zhong@bjs.embraer.com  
Cell:  +86 185 1378 5180
Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988

Asia Pacific

Nilma Missir-Boissac
nilma.boissac@sin.embraer.com  
Cell: +65 9012 8428
Tel.: +65 6305 9955

 

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

Also from this source

Embraer Delivers 11 Commercial and 11 Executive Jets in 1Q19...

Embraer Praetor 600 Business Jet Outperforms on Certification;...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

EMBRAER S.A. - Notice To The Market

News provided by

Embraer S.A.

May 09, 2019, 17:07 ET