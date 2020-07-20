EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer Delivers Four Commercial and 13 Executive Jets in 2Q20
Jul 20, 2020, 07:37 ET
SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: BOVESPA: EMBR3) delivered a total of 17 jets in the second quarter of 2020, of which four were commercial aircraft and 13 were executive jets (nine light and four large). As of June 30, the firm order backlog totaled USD 15.4 billion. See details below:
|
Deliveries by Segment
|
2Q20
|
2020
|
Commercial Aviation
|
4
|
9
|
EMBRAER 175 (E175)
|
2
|
5
|
EMBRAER 190-E2 (E190-E2)
|
2
|
3
|
EMBRAER 195-E2 (E190-E2)
|
-
|
1
|
Executive Aviation
|
13
|
22
|
Phenom 100
|
2
|
2
|
Phenom 300
|
7
|
12
|
Light Jets
|
9
|
14
|
Legacy 650
|
1
|
1
|
Praetor 500
|
1
|
2
|
Praetor 600
|
2
|
5
|
Large Jets
|
4
|
8
|
TOTAL
|
17
|
31
In the second quarter of 2020, Embraer delivered fewer commercial and executive jets than in previous years in the second quarter, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic that is affecting the world.
In the commercial aviation segment, Embraer delivered the 1,600th E-Jet, which was received by Helvetic Airways. In addition to receiving the commemorative aircraft, the Swiss airline also announced an upgrade of its firm order with Embraer, converting four of its E190-E2s in backlog to E195-E2s, the largest aircraft in the EJets-E2 family. Helvetic`s order is now for a total of eight E190-E2s, four E195-E2s, and with purchase rights for a further twelve EJets-E2.
Also, Congo Airways converted its firm order made in December 2019 for two E175 aircraft, with purchase rights for two more, into a firm order for two E190-E2 jets, with purchase rights for a further two aircraft.
In the Defense & Security segment, Embraer delivered the third C-390 Millennium multi-mission medium airlifter to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). Similar to the first two units delivered in 2019 and the additional 25 which will be delivered to the FAB, this third unit is prepared to perform aerial refueling missions, with the KC-390 Millennium designation.
In the Executive Jets segment, Embraer announced the first delivery of its new, enhanced Phenom 300E to Texas law firm Dunham & Jones, Attorneys at Law, P.C.
|
Backlog - Commercial Aviation (June 30, 2020)
|
Aircraft Type
|
Firm Orders
|
Options
|
Deliveries
|
Firm Order Backlog
|
E170
|
191
|
-
|
191
|
-
|
E175
|
798
|
291
|
639
|
159
|
E190
|
568
|
-
|
564
|
4
|
E195
|
172
|
-
|
172
|
-
|
190-E2
|
25
|
63
|
14
|
11
|
195-E2
|
148
|
47
|
8
|
140
|
Total
|
1,902
|
401
|
1,588
|
314
|
Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by State-run airlines
|
(Satena and TAME).
Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer
About Embraer
A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer celebrates its 50th anniversary with businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.
Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.
Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.
PRESS OFFICES:
Headquarters (Brazil)
Corporate Communications
[email protected]
Cell: +55 11 98890 7777
Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984
North America
Alyssa Ten Eyck
[email protected]
Cell: +1 954 383 0460
Tel.: +1 954 359 3847
Europe, Middle East and Africa
Guy Douglas
[email protected]
Cell: +31 (0)657120121
Tell: +31 (0)202158109
China
Mirage Zhong
[email protected]
Cell: +86 185 1378 5180
Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988
Asia Pacific
Nilma Missir-Boissac
[email protected]
Cell: +65 9012 8428
Tel.: +65 6305 9955
SOURCE Embraer S.A.