EMBRAER S.A. Publicly-Held Company - MATERIAL FACT

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (" Embraer " or " Company "), in connection with the Material Fact released on July 30, 2018, informs its shareholders and the Market that, on December 6, 2018, have become aware of a provisional measure issued on the Class Action no. 5017611 -59.2018.4.03.6100 in course before the 24th Federal Civil Court of São Paulo (" Class Action ").

According to the abovementioned decision, the judge of the 24th Federal Civil Court of São Paulo partially granted a provisional measure to suspend the effects of an eventual decision of the Board of Directors of Embraer approving the segregation and transfer of the commercial aviation business to the new company in the context of the joint venture between the Company and The Boeing Co., "without imposing any kind of obstacles to the continuance of the negotiations between both companies".

The Company will take the applicable judicial measures to reverse such decision and will keep its shareholders and the Market informed on any material developments related to the Class Action.

