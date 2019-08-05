Embree Capital Markets Group Welcomes New Director Michael Clements

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embree Capital Markets Group, Inc. today welcomed Michael Clements to the organization as its new Director of Acquisitions and Portfolio Management. Mr. Clements will lead the firm's acquisition underwriting efforts and ongoing portfolio management as part of its burgeoning fund management business, which focuses on providing joint venture equity and financing solutions to developers of single-tenant, net-leased properties predominantly within the continental United States.

"Embree continues its growth trajectory, and we need a team member who understands the entire spectrum of commercial real estate construction, development, and investment," stated Rocky Hardin, President of Embree Capital Markets Group. "Mike is the right person to help guide our acquisition efforts, as he brings to the firm a breadth of relevant experience."

"I'm pleased to be joining an organization celebrating its 40th year in business," said Mr. Clements, who has more than three decades of experience working in all aspects of real estate investment and development, including leasing and sales, entitlements and government approvals, planning, design, engineering, financing, and construction of projects ranging from build-to-suits to lifestyle and power centers. Prior to joining Embree, Mr. Clements was responsible for coordinating all activities of real estate acquisition and development for two different national childcare companies. He also has a background in banking, having worked for KeyBank and US Bank in underwriting and relationship management for a wide range of clients, including both real estate and non-real estate borrowers. Mr. Clements has a BSBA in Finance from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Real Estate Development degree from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. Mr. Clements holds an active Arizona real estate broker's license and is a member of various industry associations.

Embree Capital Markets Group, Inc. is part of the Embree Group of Companies, which provides nationwide turnkey real estate services, specializing in build-to-suit development, design/build, general construction, program management, and capital markets investment and advisory for specialty retail, financial, automotive, restaurant, gas/convenience, self-storage, pharmacy, and healthcare facilities. Since 1979, Embree's foundation has been built on developing tailored programs for over 350 national clients. The firm is headquartered near Austin, Texas, with regional offices located in Dallas, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona. Over the past 40 years, Embree's executive team has developed, built, or transacted more than 13,000 projects in all 50 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, with a total market value exceeding $10 billion.

SOURCE Embree Capital Markets Group, Inc.