Embree Capital Markets Group Welcomes New Director Paul Pani

GEORGETOWN, Texas, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Embree Capital Markets Group, Inc. today welcomed a new Director, Paul Pani, to the organization. Mr. Pani will lead the firm's private equity capital formation efforts as part of its burgeoning fund management business, which focuses predominantly on single-tenant, net-leased investments in the continental United States.

"Embree has many current opportunities for growth, and we need a team member who understands the current state of private capital markets," stated Rocky Hardin, President of Embree Capital Markets Group. "Paul is the right person to help guide our capital raising efforts and brings a breadth of diversified investor relationships, including institutions, family offices, and registered investment advisors."

"I'm pleased to be joining an organization celebrating its 40th year in business, as it embarks on this exciting new chapter of growth," said Mr. Pani, who has more than twenty-five years of demonstrable success in raising capital for world-class advisory firms and asset managers, including PaineWebber, Natixis, Cole Capital, and Kennedy Wilson. Mr. Pani received a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Colorado and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licensures.

Embree Capital Markets Group, Inc. is part of the Embree Group of Companies, which provides nationwide turnkey real estate services, specializing in build-to-suit development, design/build, general construction, program management, and capital markets advisory for specialty retail, financial, automotive, restaurant, gas/convenience, self-storage, pharmacy, and healthcare facilities. Since 1979, Embree's foundation has been built on developing tailored programs for over 350 national clients. The firm is headquartered near Austin, Texas, with regional offices located in Dallas, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona. Over the past 40 years, Embree's executive team has developed, built, or transacted more than 12,000 projects in all 50 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, with a total market value exceeding $10 billion.

